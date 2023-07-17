Why big dream policy ideas that fail to materialise impacts the economy
Bruce Whitfield speaks to Peter Attard Montalto, Managing Director at Intellidex.
South Africa is no stranger to political expediency.
A land where lots of political promises are made, and in most instances they fail to materialise.
South Africa erroneously spends far too much money, time and energy on things that are never going to happen.
The ongoing debate on National Health Insurance (NHI) and Karpowerships is an example of a lot of time and money spent on something that might never come to pass.
The issue of state banks is another example.
Peter Attard Montalto, Managing Director at Intellidex says business and investors need to get better at identifying and calling out the things that will never happen.
The issue that investors are highlighting, and that there's a lot of worry about, is that we need to concentrate on the things that are going to happen, that are crises, like teachers retiring.Peter Attard Montalto, Managing Director at Intellidex
No one is disagreeing that we need very high quality, universally available public healthcare for the majority of the population. That's not up for debate, it's how it's happening.Peter Attard Montalto, Managing Director at Intellidex
Listen to the audio for more.
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Why big dream policy ideas that fail to materialise impacts the economy
More from Business
Energy analyst: 'Jan Oberholzer parting ways with Eskom is a HUGE loss'
Former Eskom chief operating officer Jan Oberholzer will be parting ways with the power utility at the end of July.Read More
Rooibos farmers emerge largely unscathed from destruction of WCape floods
Bruce Whitfield gets an update from Martin Bergh, MD of Rooibos Ltd and member of the SA Rooibos Council board.Read More
Be very careful what you feed your dog if you want a healthy pet says Pup Chef
Kirsten Vieira started gourmet pet food company Pup Chef to save her own dog's life after he underwent major stomach surgeries.Read More
Looming global crises - how we respond will 'change the world'
News24's Qaanitah Hunter reviews "The Power of Crisis" in which Ian Bremmer cites a trio of crises coming - global health emergencies, transformative climate change and the AI revolution.Read More
Green energy: Half of 2021 IPP projects reportedly fail, how serious is this?
A Reuters report quotes SA government officials as saying just half of the capacity from the 2021 bidding round will actually come online.Read More
[LISTEN] Meet budding astrophysicist helping street vendors with his 'cool' idea
Luyanda Mazwi has created a 3d-printed pavement 'fridge' to help street vendors and the environment.Read More
SA’s Land Bank can be fixed: Change the funding model and narrow the focus
In essence, the Land Bank, in a true sense, fulfilled its development mandate – it provided affordable finance.Read More
Happy 73rd birthday, Sir Richard Branson!
The billionaire philanthropist celebrates his 73rd birthday today. Here are some factoids about Branson you might not know.Read More
Local startup, Parket offers a digitised approach to managing parking spaces
The digital, cashless, paperless, and contactless system aims to make the parking process a lot easier for motorists.Read More