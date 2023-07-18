Eskom making ‘gradual but meaningful progress’ to end load shedding - Ramokgopa
JOHANNESBURG - Minister of Electricity Kgosientsho Ramokgopa has refuted claims suggesting that Eskom is not making any progress in efforts to eradicate load shedding.
He was addressing the media on the implementation of the Energy Action Plan on Monday.
Among other things, Ramokgopa outlined steps that would be taken to bring an end to the rolling power cuts.
READ MORE:
-
Relief from current stage 6 power cuts coming, says Ramokgopa
-
SA will survive winter without 'worst-case load shedding scenario' - Ramokgopa
-
As the country was hit by high stages of load shedding due to cold weather last week, the minister was criticised over Eskom’s failure to meet demand.
Eskom is anticipating the return of over 5,000 megawatts of electricity on Tuesday, which is expected to keep the country far away from high stages of load shedding.
At the same time, Ramokgopa said the embattled utility resolved issues surrounding the storage of diesel.
He said apart from unplanned breakdowns in generating units, there were no signs that showed Eskom’s efforts to end load shedding would fumble.
“It’s gradual but meaningful progress that we are making. In addition to the technical solutions that we are seeking to resolve the issues of Eskom, we are also focused on addressing some of the underlying problems.”
He said he was confident that the country would remain at lower stages of load shedding.
This article first appeared on EWN : Eskom making ‘gradual but meaningful progress’ to end load shedding - Ramokgopa
