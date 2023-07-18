



JOHANNESBURG - The Mpumalanga MEC for Community Safety, Vusi Shongwe, has downplayed accusations of police brutality by the men suspected of being behind the recent torching of trucks.

Five men appeared at the Ermelo Magistrates Court on a number of charges related to the latest truck attacks on Monday.

Through their legal representative, advocate Siyabonga Jiyane, the men accused the police of assaulting them during their arrests, with three of them saying they required medical attention.

READ MORE:

Shongwe said this was a common delay tactic.

"I have heard for a number of cases [that] when people are arrested, they will always point fingers at the police [and say] that police have assaulted them.

“They reserve a right to go to the doctor and the doctor will prove that we can’t just hear from them. Some of them may have been hurting themselves when they were burning those trucks, so I don’t know."

This article first appeared on EWN : Mpumalanga MEC Shongwe downplays tuck attacks suspects police brutality claims