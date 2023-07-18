Happy 73rd birthday, Sir Richard Branson!
We’ve seen the movies about a genius high school dropout that achieves great things in life like being a billionaire who owns an island and several businesses - some of us even dreamt of being this person.
Well, Sir Richard Branson IS this person!
Sir Richard Charles Nicholas Branson is a British business magnate and commercial astronaut. In the 1970s he founded the Virgin Group, which today controls more than 400 companies in various fields - Virgin Mobile, Virgin Virgin Atlantic, Virgin Media, Inc - it's all Branson's!
Here are some facts you might not have known about Branson:
• He was a high school dropout.
• He has dyslexia.
• Branson is an adventurer - an extreme one.
• Branson started a magazine at 15 years old.
• In 1987, he crossed the Atlantic in a hot air balloon, setting a world record.
• Branson owns an island which he paid $180 000 for - now, it's worth over $200 million.
• He owns a submarine.
• He received the title “Sir’” in 1999.
• He created 'The Elders' with Nelson Mandela in 2007 - a human rights advocacy group. As a result, Branson received The United Nations Correspondents Association Citizen of The World Award.
• He was arrested for tax evasion.
• Branson’s numerous charitable initiatives included pledging an estimated $3 billion in 2006 to fund environmentally friendly fuel research.
• He holds three world records:
1) In 1986, he set a world record for crossing the Atlantic with a powerboat.
2) The following year, he was part of the first team to cross the Atlantic with a hot air balloon.
3) In 1991, they broke another record, crossing 6700 miles of the Pacific Ocean.
So, what does a billionaire philanthropist do with his time?
Catches sunsets with his wife, of course - here's to 73!
This article first appeared on KFM : Happy 73rd birthday, Sir Richard Branson!
Source : https://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/File:Richard_Branson.jpg
