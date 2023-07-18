



We’ve seen the movies about a genius high school dropout that achieves great things in life like being a billionaire who owns an island and several businesses - some of us even dreamt of being this person.

Well, Sir Richard Branson IS this person!

Sir Richard Charles Nicholas Branson is a British business magnate and commercial astronaut. In the 1970s he founded the Virgin Group, which today controls more than 400 companies in various fields - Virgin Mobile, Virgin Virgin Atlantic, Virgin Media, Inc - it's all Branson's!

Here are some facts you might not have known about Branson:

• He was a high school dropout.

• He has dyslexia.

• Branson is an adventurer - an extreme one.

• Branson started a magazine at 15 years old.

• In 1987, he crossed the Atlantic in a hot air balloon, setting a world record.

• Branson owns an island which he paid $180 000 for - now, it's worth over $200 million.

• He owns a submarine.

• He received the title “Sir’” in 1999.

• He created 'The Elders' with Nelson Mandela in 2007 - a human rights advocacy group. As a result, Branson received The United Nations Correspondents Association Citizen of The World Award.

• He was arrested for tax evasion.

• Branson’s numerous charitable initiatives included pledging an estimated $3 billion in 2006 to fund environmentally friendly fuel research.

• He holds three world records:

1) In 1986, he set a world record for crossing the Atlantic with a powerboat.

2) The following year, he was part of the first team to cross the Atlantic with a hot air balloon.

3) In 1991, they broke another record, crossing 6700 miles of the Pacific Ocean.

So, what does a billionaire philanthropist do with his time?

Catches sunsets with his wife, of course - here's to 73!

This article first appeared on KFM : Happy 73rd birthday, Sir Richard Branson!