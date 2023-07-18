Happy 56th birthday,Vin Diesel!
Whether you know him because of his signature bald look or because of The Chronicles of Riddick or as Dominic "Dom" Toretto from Fast and The Furious... Vin Diesel is iconic and today he turns 56 years old!
When it comes to Vin's craft, he often leaves behind words of wisdom for his fans - here's a look at some of his most popular lines from the Fast and Furious franchise because one thing about Dom is that he's a petrolhead who's a ride or die for la familia with great one-liners.
1) “I live my life a quarter mile at a time. Nothing else matters: not the mortgage, not the store, not my team and all their bullshit. For those ten seconds or less, I’m free.”
2) “I don’t have friends, I got family.”
3) “Ride or die, remember?"
4) “You break her heart, I’ll break your neck.”
5) “I’m a boy who appreciates a good body, regardless of the make.”
6) “It doesn’t matter whether you win by an inch or a mile, winning is winning.”
7) “You don’t turn your back on family, even when they do.”
8) "Life’s simple. You make choices and you don’t look back."
9) "Money will come and go. We all know that. The most important thing in life will always be the people in this room. Right here, right now."
Here's to 56!
