



Lohan's spokesperson confirms that the actress (37) has welcomed a baby boy with her husband, Bader Shammas (36).

Lohan revealed to the public that she was pregnant and "excited" in March this year with this cute post on Instagram.

RELATED: LINDSAY LOHAN IS PREGNANT WITH HER FIRST BABY!

The couple welcomed their baby boy in Dubai and named him Luai, which is an Arabic name meaning "shield" or "protector."

Lohan shared the baby's nursery with the public on Instagram a few days ago and it has a beach theme for a peaceful and playful vibe.

Lohan mentioned in a previous interview in 2022 that she's always dreamed of getting married and having kids and look at her - living her dream as a wife and momma!

Congrats to the Lohan-Shammas' on the birth of their baby boy.

This article first appeared on KFM : Lindsay Lohan welcomes baby boy with husband Bader Shammas