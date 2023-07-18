Lindsay Lohan welcomes baby boy with husband Bader Shammas
Lohan's spokesperson confirms that the actress (37) has welcomed a baby boy with her husband, Bader Shammas (36).
Lohan revealed to the public that she was pregnant and "excited" in March this year with this cute post on Instagram.
RELATED: LINDSAY LOHAN IS PREGNANT WITH HER FIRST BABY!
The couple welcomed their baby boy in Dubai and named him Luai, which is an Arabic name meaning "shield" or "protector."
Lohan shared the baby's nursery with the public on Instagram a few days ago and it has a beach theme for a peaceful and playful vibe.
Lohan mentioned in a previous interview in 2022 that she's always dreamed of getting married and having kids and look at her - living her dream as a wife and momma!
Congrats to the Lohan-Shammas' on the birth of their baby boy.
This article first appeared on KFM : Lindsay Lohan welcomes baby boy with husband Bader Shammas
Source : https://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/File:Lindsay_Lohan_2019_2.png
'Binnelanders' actor Bradley Olivier (36) passes away
The actor reportedly died of a heart attack.Read More
WILL.I.AM and Britney B*! Spears teases new music after 10 years
Will.I.Am and Britney Spears collab for a single after a decade. This is Spears' first release since her conservatorship ban.Read More
Modern Family icon Sofia Vergara and Joe Manganiello divorce after 7 years
The news comes after Vergara celebrated her 51st birthday in Italy without Manganiello or a wedding ring.Read More
Deal or No Deal SA: Local celebs take the stage for charity
Mark your calendar for these popular South African personalities.Read More
Is it thank you, next for Ariana Grande and husband Dalton Gomez?
Ariana Grande faces rumours that she's divorcing her husband, Dalton Gomez after two years of marriage after Wimbledon pics.Read More
Happy 56th birthday,Vin Diesel!
We celebrate Fast and the Furious star Vin Diesel's (AKA the driver of la Familia) birthday with his most iconic movie lines.Read More
Happy 73rd birthday, Sir Richard Branson!
The billionaire philanthropist celebrates his 73rd birthday today. Here are some factoids about Branson you might not know.Read More
Totsiens, 7de Laan: SABC 2 bids farewell to hit series after 24 seasons
Danie Odendaal's hit show, 7de Laan comes to an end. The last episode airs on 26 December 2023.Read More
Top investigative journo Devi Sankaree Govender 'exposed' on The Masked Singer
This weekend's episode blew the skin off Watermelon the latest contestant to be revealed on the popular show.Read More