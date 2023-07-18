Is it thank you, next for Ariana Grande and husband Dalton Gomez?
After Ariana Grande's debut at Wimbledon over the weekend, rumours are swirling that the '7 rings' singer and her husband are heading for divorce after she was seen at the tennis event without her wedding ring.
Taking to Instagram on Monday (17 July), the 30-year-old singer posted this carousel of pics and videos.
One video showed the actress in the star-studded Wimbledon stalls with another clip and photos of her with her 'Wicked' co-star, Jonathan Bailey walking through London.
Hours after Grande's post, news broke that she's divorcing her real-estate husband of two years, Dalton Gomez - the pair tied the knot in May 2021 after dating for just over a year.
According to TMZ, the couple decided to end their marriage after initially separating in January.
Insiders have also claimed that the couple started having problems before she left to film for 'Wicked' in December last year.
Reports also state that Gomez visited Grande on set in London in an attempt to work through their issues and fight for their marriage.
However, TMZ reports that they couldn’t save their marriage and have walked away from the relationship – but still remain close friends.
The two have yet to comment on or confirm their divorce publicly.
This article first appeared on KFM : Is it thank you, next for Ariana Grande and husband Dalton Gomez?
Source : https://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/File:Ariana_Grande_Grammys_Red_Carpet_2020.png
More from Entertainment
'Binnelanders' actor Bradley Olivier (36) passes away
The actor reportedly died of a heart attack.Read More
WILL.I.AM and Britney B*! Spears teases new music after 10 years
Will.I.Am and Britney Spears collab for a single after a decade. This is Spears' first release since her conservatorship ban.Read More
Modern Family icon Sofia Vergara and Joe Manganiello divorce after 7 years
The news comes after Vergara celebrated her 51st birthday in Italy without Manganiello or a wedding ring.Read More
Deal or No Deal SA: Local celebs take the stage for charity
Mark your calendar for these popular South African personalities.Read More
Lindsay Lohan welcomes baby boy with husband Bader Shammas
Lindsay Lohan is officially a momma and her baby boy's name is...Read More
Happy 56th birthday,Vin Diesel!
We celebrate Fast and the Furious star Vin Diesel's (AKA the driver of la Familia) birthday with his most iconic movie lines.Read More
Happy 73rd birthday, Sir Richard Branson!
The billionaire philanthropist celebrates his 73rd birthday today. Here are some factoids about Branson you might not know.Read More
Totsiens, 7de Laan: SABC 2 bids farewell to hit series after 24 seasons
Danie Odendaal's hit show, 7de Laan comes to an end. The last episode airs on 26 December 2023.Read More
Top investigative journo Devi Sankaree Govender 'exposed' on The Masked Singer
This weekend's episode blew the skin off Watermelon the latest contestant to be revealed on the popular show.Read More