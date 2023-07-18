Senzo Meyiwa murder trial starts from scratch
JOHANNESBURG - The five men accused of being behind the 2014 murder of Senzo Meyiwa are expected to plead again as a fresh trial gets underway on Tuesday morning.
The second attempt at the trial comes almost a decade after Meyiwa's death, with a new judge presiding.
Judge Ratha Mokgoatlheng replaced the now-suspended Judge Tshifhiwa Maumela.
READ MORE:
-
Senzo Meyiwa murder trial to start from scratch, confirms Judge Mokgoatlheng
-
Back to square one as new judge presides over Senzo Meyiwa murder trial
-
Mokgoatlheng reluctantly delayed the start of proceedings by a day for the accused to apply for legal aid.
Even though the trial will now start from scratch, the five accused still face the same charges, including schedule six offences for murder and attempted murder.
It’s understood the same witnesses will also be called to testify, with the first witness yet to be confirmed.
Mokgoatlheng said proceedings would continue after the accused pleaded, adding that all five could reapply for bail before a different court.
"In the spirit of the new proceedings, you have the right to apply for bail. What happened in the past is the past."
With almost a year's worth of testimony from five witnesses now null and void, Mokgoatlheng also raised some concerns about previous delays.
This article first appeared on EWN : Senzo Meyiwa murder trial starts from scratch
Source : Jacques Nelles/Eyewitness News
