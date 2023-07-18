



Yes, Sofia Vergara and Joe Manganiello are getting divorced after seven years of marriage.

Page Six reports that the couple put out a joint statement that read, "We have made the difficult decision to divorce. As two people that love and care for one another very much, we politely ask for respect of our privacy at this time as we navigate this new phase of our lives.”

Another source also stated that the couple has been growing apart.

Vergara, a judge on the NBC hit show 'America’s Got Talent', is currently in Capri, Italy celebrating her 51st birthday where fans noticed the actress posing for the gram without her wedding ring and Manganiello but with friends instead.

It was this post (and it's caption) in particular that got fans questioning where Vergara's estranged husband is...

One fan commented, "Yip, marriage is over."

While others wondered, “Is anyone else wondering where’s Joe?”

“Wondering where her husband is, he hasn’t shown up in any of the photos or videos.”

Although, Manganiello wasn’t present for the festivities, he shared this birthday tribute celebrating his ex-wife on Instagram.

Fans payed special attention to the caption and noticed that he referred to the actress as 'Sofia' instead of calling her his beloved or love - confirming their estranged relationship status, what an analysis!

The Modern Family actress seems to be having the time of her life despite the breakup - maybe Italy is the place to heal a broken heart?

This article first appeared on KFM : Modern Family icon Sofia Vergara and Joe Manganiello divorce after 7 years