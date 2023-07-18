NSFAS to defund undeserving and ineligible students
Africa Melane speaks with Slumezi Skosana, spokesperson for the National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS).
NSFAS will defund undeserving students after reportedly learning earlier this year that the scheme lost R5 billion in bursaries allocated to 40 000 students between 2018 and 2021.
An undeserving student would be one who presented information to receive funding, but does not actually meet the financial or academic eligibility criteria says Skosana.
To meet the financial eligibility criteria, a student’s household income cannot exceed R350 000 per annum, and for the academic criteria, they must qualify for their course and be passing.
Skosana says that normally they are able to detect ineligible students at the beginning of the academic year but had to strengthen the system mid-year this year as some undeserving students did get through.
Even with the third-party sources of information we use to validate people’s information, some people were able to sneak through the net.Slumezi Skosana, Spokesperson - NSFAS
Listen to the interview above for more.
Source : https://twitter.com/mynsfas
More from Local
Arresting Putin would mire peace brokering between Russia & Ukraine - Ramaphosa
President Cyril Ramaphosa cited government’s problems with executing an arrest warrant for Russian head of State Vladimir Putin that is party to a war for which it’s trying to broker peace.Read More
Energy analyst: 'Jan Oberholzer parting ways with Eskom is a HUGE loss'
Former Eskom chief operating officer Jan Oberholzer will be parting ways with the power utility at the end of July.Read More
Rooibos farmers emerge largely unscathed from destruction of WCape floods
Bruce Whitfield gets an update from Martin Bergh, MD of Rooibos Ltd and member of the SA Rooibos Council board.Read More
Be very careful what you feed your dog if you want a healthy pet says Pup Chef
Kirsten Vieira started gourmet pet food company Pup Chef to save her own dog's life after he underwent major stomach surgeries.Read More
Green energy: Half of 2021 IPP projects reportedly fail, how serious is this?
A Reuters report quotes SA government officials as saying just half of the capacity from the 2021 bidding round will actually come online.Read More
[LISTEN] Meet budding astrophysicist helping street vendors with his 'cool' idea
Luyanda Mazwi has created a 3d-printed pavement 'fridge' to help street vendors and the environment.Read More
Govt fears a war with Russia if Putin arrested in SA, says Ramaphosa
President Cyril Ramaphosa said that government had already approached the ICC to register its concerns.Read More
Magudumana's options running out over arrest challenge, says legal expert
Nandipha Magudumana, the alleged main accomplice of murder and rape convict Thabo Bester, has seen her leave to appeal her arrest in Tanzania dismissed.Read More
[LISTEN] Can we remember South African icons without overpriced statues?
Would South Africans benefit more from the statues itself, or the money spent on the statues?Read More