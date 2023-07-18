'Die deure gaan oop vir Norman Afzal Simons, maar nie vir Elroy van Rooyen nie'
Clarence Ford interviews Florence Gelant, Elroy van Rooyen’s aunt.
Convicted murderer Norman Afzal Simons, also known as the station strangler, is due to be released on parole this week, after kidnapping and murdering 10-year-old Elroy van Rooyen in 1994.
While Simons was charged with 21 counts of murder, he was only found guilty of one count of murder and kidnapping of a minor and was sentenced to 35 years in prison.
The family of Elroy van Rooyen were notified at short notice about his release.
Understandably, it's been an incredibly difficult time for the families affected.
Gelant says that they're sheltering her mother, grandmother of Elroy van Rooyen, from Simons' release, given the state of her health.
As much as Gelant understands that forgiveness is the Godly thing to do, she adds that Simons will get another chance at life, while her nephew and the other alleged victims lives ended before they even started.
Gelant makes it clear that the family of Elroy van Rooyen does not want Simons out on parole.
Ons is nie ok nie, maar ons is alright.Florence Gelant, Elroy van Rooyen’s Aunt
Ons is baie teleurgesteld as die familie.Florence Gelant, Elroy van Rooyen’s Aunt
Die deure gaan vir hom oop, daar's nie deure wat vir Elroy of die ander kinders oop gaan nie.Florence Gelant, Elroy van Rooyen’s Aunt
Wat die seerste is nog dat toe hierdie man parole toegestaan is, is ons as die victim's se family die laaste mense wat moet uit vind...hoekom? Hoekom?Florence Gelant, Elroy van Rooyen’s Aunt
Hoe vergewe jy iemand en jy is self seer?Florence Gelant, Elroy van Rooyen’s Aunt
