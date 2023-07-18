Pledge R67 to Nelson Mandela Children's Fund by calling into 702, TODAY ONLY!
Bongani Bingwa speaks to Dr Linda Ncube, CEO of the Nelson Mandela Children's Fund, about the late Nelson Mandela's legacy, the Mandelathon campaign, and how people can contribute.
Listen to the details below.
It's Mandela Day (18 July) and usually it means 67 minutes of good deeds.
But the folks at the Nelson Mandela Children's Fund are extending 67 minutes of good deeds into a 'Mandelathon' where individuals, corporates, organisations, embassies and businesses can call into Radio 702 throughout the day to pledge R67 (or more), every month.
You can deposit your donations on the Nelson Mandela Children's Fund's website, here.
All proceeds will go to the Nelson Mandela Children's Fund or the Nelson Mandela Children's Hospital.
Make your pledge today by calling 072 702 1702.
Bongani Bingwa says one of Mandela's biggest heartaches was spending time away from his family while he was in jail... and away from children whose futures he cared deeply about.
Madiba enjoyed the laughter and voices of kids and believed that every child had the right to access resources equally - this thinking established The Nelson Mandela Children's Fund.
Mandela used his international acclaim to put a spotlight on children's issues and to improve the life of kids, globally.
Once Madiba was president, he pledged a third of his salary towards his own fund.
Ncube says donations from the public will help keep Madiba's legacy alive which is about "seeing a need and doing something about it" - politically and beyond. We can all "do something, no matter how small."
Ncube says that donating R67 every month can help make a valuable difference in kids' lives - keeping Mandela's legacy alive.
Are you ready to donate something small to make a huge difference?
Scroll up to listen to the full conversation.
Source : https://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/File:Nelson_Mandela,_2000_(5).jpg
More from Local
Arresting Putin would mire peace brokering between Russia & Ukraine - Ramaphosa
President Cyril Ramaphosa cited government’s problems with executing an arrest warrant for Russian head of State Vladimir Putin that is party to a war for which it’s trying to broker peace.Read More
Energy analyst: 'Jan Oberholzer parting ways with Eskom is a HUGE loss'
Former Eskom chief operating officer Jan Oberholzer will be parting ways with the power utility at the end of July.Read More
Rooibos farmers emerge largely unscathed from destruction of WCape floods
Bruce Whitfield gets an update from Martin Bergh, MD of Rooibos Ltd and member of the SA Rooibos Council board.Read More
Be very careful what you feed your dog if you want a healthy pet says Pup Chef
Kirsten Vieira started gourmet pet food company Pup Chef to save her own dog's life after he underwent major stomach surgeries.Read More
Green energy: Half of 2021 IPP projects reportedly fail, how serious is this?
A Reuters report quotes SA government officials as saying just half of the capacity from the 2021 bidding round will actually come online.Read More
[LISTEN] Meet budding astrophysicist helping street vendors with his 'cool' idea
Luyanda Mazwi has created a 3d-printed pavement 'fridge' to help street vendors and the environment.Read More
Govt fears a war with Russia if Putin arrested in SA, says Ramaphosa
President Cyril Ramaphosa said that government had already approached the ICC to register its concerns.Read More
Magudumana's options running out over arrest challenge, says legal expert
Nandipha Magudumana, the alleged main accomplice of murder and rape convict Thabo Bester, has seen her leave to appeal her arrest in Tanzania dismissed.Read More
[LISTEN] Can we remember South African icons without overpriced statues?
Would South Africans benefit more from the statues itself, or the money spent on the statues?Read More