US accidentally sends MILLIONS of military emails to Mali, an ally of Russia





Bongani Bingwa speaks with Vickie Turner, International Correspondent.

Millions of US military emails were reportedly sent to Mali in error, because of a typo in the mailing address.

The emails were supposed to be sent to the military’s ‘.mil’ domain but have for years been sent to the African country with a ‘.ml’ domain.

Some of these emails contained passwords, medical data and top officials itineraries.

It is a little embarrassing this. Vickie Turner, International Correspondent

These emails were not top secret, but the Pentagon has said they have taken steps to address this issue.

