US accidentally sends MILLIONS of military emails to Mali, an ally of Russia
Bongani Bingwa speaks with Vickie Turner, International Correspondent. (Skip to 01:32)
Millions of US military emails were reportedly sent to Mali in error, because of a typo in the mailing address.
The emails were supposed to be sent to the military’s ‘.mil’ domain but have for years been sent to the African country with a ‘.ml’ domain.
Some of these emails contained passwords, medical data and top officials itineraries.
It is a little embarrassing this.Vickie Turner, International Correspondent
These emails were not top secret, but the Pentagon has said they have taken steps to address this issue.
