US accidentally sends MILLIONS of military emails to Mali, an ally of Russia

Streaming issues? Report here
bongani-show-cardjpg bongani-show-cardjpg
702 Breakfast with Bongani Bingwa
06:00 - 09:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: The Clement Manyathela Show
See full line-up
702 Breakfast with Bongani Bingwa
06:00 - 09:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Arresting Putin would mire peace brokering between Russia & Ukraine - Ramaphosa President Cyril Ramaphosa cited government’s problems with executing an arrest warrant for Russian head of State Vladimir Putin th... 19 July 2023 6:48 AM
Energy analyst: 'Jan Oberholzer parting ways with Eskom is a HUGE loss' Former Eskom chief operating officer Jan Oberholzer will be parting ways with the power utility at the end of July. 19 July 2023 6:40 AM
Rooibos farmers emerge largely unscathed from destruction of WCape floods Bruce Whitfield gets an update from Martin Bergh, MD of Rooibos Ltd and member of the SA Rooibos Council board. 18 July 2023 10:04 PM
View all Local
Looming global crises - how we respond will 'change the world' News24's Qaanitah Hunter reviews "The Power of Crisis" in which Ian Bremmer cites a trio of crises coming - global health emergenc... 18 July 2023 8:19 PM
Govt fears a war with Russia if Putin arrested in SA, says Ramaphosa President Cyril Ramaphosa said that government had already approached the ICC to register its concerns. 18 July 2023 2:58 PM
Lamola issues stern warning to UN over credibility of ICC Justice Minister Ronald Lamola's remarks come as the South African government finds itself in a quandary over how to treat an arre... 18 July 2023 2:39 PM
View all Politics
Be very careful what you feed your dog if you want a healthy pet says Pup Chef Kirsten Vieira started gourmet pet food company Pup Chef to save her own dog's life after he underwent major stomach surgeries. 18 July 2023 8:40 PM
Green energy: Half of 2021 IPP projects reportedly fail, how serious is this? A Reuters report quotes SA government officials as saying just half of the capacity from the 2021 bidding round will actually come... 18 July 2023 7:38 PM
[LISTEN] Meet budding astrophysicist helping street vendors with his 'cool' idea Luyanda Mazwi has created a 3d-printed pavement 'fridge' to help street vendors and the environment. 18 July 2023 4:53 PM
View all Business
PowerBall results: Tuesday, 18 July 2023 The winning numbers from the PowerBall and PowerBall Plus draw on Tuesday, 18 July 2023 are as follows: 19 July 2023 6:01 AM
Rooibos farmers emerge largely unscathed from destruction of WCape floods Bruce Whitfield gets an update from Martin Bergh, MD of Rooibos Ltd and member of the SA Rooibos Council board. 18 July 2023 10:04 PM
Be very careful what you feed your dog if you want a healthy pet says Pup Chef Kirsten Vieira started gourmet pet food company Pup Chef to save her own dog's life after he underwent major stomach surgeries. 18 July 2023 8:40 PM
View all Lifestyle
South Africa targeting more than 20 medals at upcoming University Games in China The Chinese city of Chengdu will host the 31st summer edition of the Games from the 28th of July to the 8th of August. 18 July 2023 8:35 PM
Bafana Bafana fitness trainer Kelvin Mandla Dlomo gives insight into his career Dlomo was part of the backroom staff for Bafana Bafana at the recently concluded COSAFA Cup. 18 July 2023 8:16 PM
Simoné Kruger closes the World Para Champs with discus world record & gold medal The 18-year-old rewrote history in the F38 discus event, setting a new world record with a throw of 38.1m to snatch the gold medal... 18 July 2023 3:12 PM
View all Sport
'Binnelanders' actor Bradley Olivier (36) passes away The actor reportedly died of a heart attack. 19 July 2023 8:13 AM
WILL.I.AM and Britney B*! Spears teases new music after 10 years Will.I.Am and Britney Spears collab for a single after a decade. This is Spears' first release since her conservatorship ban. 18 July 2023 1:45 PM
Modern Family icon Sofia Vergara and Joe Manganiello divorce after 7 years The news comes after Vergara celebrated her 51st birthday in Italy without Manganiello or a wedding ring. 18 July 2023 11:29 AM
View all Entertainment
Iconic: Take a tour of the world’s biggest cruise ship When completed, the Royal Caribbean's 'Icon of the Seas' will steal the title of the largest cruise ship in the world. 18 July 2023 2:55 PM
Sailor and his dog rescued after months stranded at sea An Australian sailor and his dog were rescued after being lost at sea for three months. 18 July 2023 2:37 PM
China's 'full-time children' trend result of burnout and slow employment 'Full time children' is a growing trend in China because they need a break from exhausting work lives and slow employment. 18 July 2023 1:20 PM
View all World
Egypt creating $5bn artificial river in the desert, parallel to the Nile It's reported that the planned artificial river will run for over 100 kilometres, parallel to the Nile River. 12 July 2023 7:52 PM
An expert weighs in on the pros and cons of Ethiopia joining BRICS The outcome of Ethiopia’s application will likely be known after the next summit in August. 12 July 2023 10:47 AM
What’s driving Africa’s population growth. And what can change it The population of Africa is expected to roughly double by 2050. 11 July 2023 10:56 AM
View all Africa
Looming global crises - how we respond will 'change the world' News24's Qaanitah Hunter reviews "The Power of Crisis" in which Ian Bremmer cites a trio of crises coming - global health emergenc... 18 July 2023 8:19 PM
On what would have been Madiba’s 105th birthday, is Mandela Day getting old? Mandela Day is a day about giving back to the community, but now that it's here, many people might not be feeling the spirit. 18 July 2023 6:32 AM
'SAA, having a cheap ad like this just makes your airline look cheap' SAA is returning to São Paulo, Brazil, but its promotion for this route leaves a lot to be desired says branding expert Brenday Se... 11 July 2023 10:01 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
World

US accidentally sends MILLIONS of military emails to Mali, an ally of Russia

18 July 2023 11:38 AM
by Keely Goodall
Tags:
US military
emails
The World View

Sensitive information from the US military was accidentally emailed to Mali, a country allied with Russia.

Bongani Bingwa speaks with Vickie Turner, International Correspondent. (Skip to 01:32)

Millions of US military emails were reportedly sent to Mali in error, because of a typo in the mailing address.

The emails were supposed to be sent to the military’s ‘.mil’ domain but have for years been sent to the African country with a ‘.ml’ domain.

Some of these emails contained passwords, medical data and top officials itineraries.

It is a little embarrassing this.

Vickie Turner, International Correspondent
© fizkes/123rf.com
© fizkes/123rf.com

These emails were not top secret, but the Pentagon has said they have taken steps to address this issue.

Listen to the interview above for more.




18 July 2023 11:38 AM
by Keely Goodall
Tags:
US military
emails
The World View

More from World

Iconic: Take a tour of the world’s biggest cruise ship

18 July 2023 2:55 PM

When completed, the Royal Caribbean's 'Icon of the Seas' will steal the title of the largest cruise ship in the world.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Tim Shaddock and his dog Bella found themselves stranded in the vast Pacific Ocean after rough seas damaged the vessel and knocked out its electronics. Picture: Flickr/Alex Varey

Sailor and his dog rescued after months stranded at sea

18 July 2023 2:37 PM

An Australian sailor and his dog were rescued after being lost at sea for three months.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© dragomirescu/123rf.com

China's 'full-time children' trend result of burnout and slow employment

18 July 2023 1:20 PM

'Full time children' is a growing trend in China because they need a break from exhausting work lives and slow employment.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Picture: WoodysMedia/pexels

SA and Canada are worlds apart, but their street gangs have a lot in common

17 July 2023 1:35 PM

In both countries, street gangs are largely found in marginalised communities, suffering from poverty and limited opportunities.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

FILE: Prince George at Queen Elizabeth II Platinum Jubilee in 2022 (cropped). Picture: Andrew Parsons / No 10 Downing Street via Wikimedia commons

Prince George could break royal tradition by NOT serving in the military

17 July 2023 1:11 PM

Prince George will likely be able to choose to break royal tradition and not join the armed forces before he becomes king.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Picture: leolintang/123rf.com

US climate envoy in China for global warming talks amid EXTREME heatwave

17 July 2023 11:34 AM

Parts of the Northern Hemisphere are facing an extreme heatwave, with the hottest day in the planet’s history being recorded this month.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© manovankohr/123rf.com

Musk admits Twitter cash flow is STILL negative and 50% drop in ad revenue

17 July 2023 11:16 AM

Despite drastic cost-cutting measures and various efforts to monetise the platform, things are still not looking good for Twitter.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Flag of NATO / Wikimedia commons: FinnishGovernment

Soviet aggression prompted birth of the Nato alliance – here’s why it matters

14 July 2023 11:40 AM

Russia’s continuing war with Ukraine reminds us why Nato was formed in 1949 – in response to Soviet aggression.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© weyo/123rf.com

El Niño could make 2024 the hottest year ever

13 July 2023 3:45 PM

A combination of El Niño's arrival and human-driven global warming could have us experiencing record heatwaves soon.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Picture: ©utah778/123rf.com

Italian judge clears man of sexual assault, saying it 'didn't last long enough'

13 July 2023 1:01 PM

An Italian judge has ruled that groping lasting under 10 seconds does not constitute sexual assault.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Energy analyst: 'Jan Oberholzer parting ways with Eskom is a HUGE loss'

Local Business

Arresting Putin would mire peace brokering between Russia & Ukraine - Ramaphosa

Local Politics

PowerBall results: Tuesday, 18 July 2023

Lifestyle

EWN Highlights

Ramaphosa on newly-unveiled Madiba statues in Mthatha, Qunu: 'Beacons of hope’

19 July 2023 8:54 AM

PowerBall results: Tuesday, 18 July 2023

19 July 2023 8:01 AM

South Africa targeting more than 20 medals at upcoming University Games in China

18 July 2023 10:35 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA