Can he spin it to win it? Will Paul Mashatile's PR offensive pay off?





Political Analyst Prof Ntsikelelo Breakfast speaks to Clarence Ford about the effectiveness of deputy president Paul Mashatile's PR offensive.

FILE: Deputy President of South Africa Paul Mashatile on a two-day oversight visit in Eastern Cape. Picture: Twitter/@PresidencyZA

An alleged 'plot' against the deputy president, Paul Mashatile, won't succeed claimed ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula at a press briefing this past weekend.

Last week, in an interview with the City Press, Mashatile also said he believes there is a plan to oust him from office.

Mashatile is widely believed to be heading for the top job in the party, meaning there's a strong likelihood of him becoming the country's next President.

But a recent News 24 article seemed to suggest that the presidential hopeful could be captured, detailing Mashatile's links to some nefarious characters and his 'excess' lifestyle.

My question is, the people in high places in the ANC, did they not know the deputy president is living beyond his means? Prof Ntsikelelo Breakfast, Political analyst

If it's something they've come across of late, then one cannot rule out the possibility that there is more to this than meets the eye... one cannot rule out the possibility of a concerted effort to dent his image through a propaganda machine. Prof Ntsikelelo Breakfast, Political analyst

You must remember, the way he ascended to the position that he holds was very dubious. He took a strategic advantage of a position that he was acting in, he was acting as Secretary General while [Ace] Magashule was suspended. Prof Ntsikelelo Breakfast, Political analyst

Then he was able to work his way up. That strategy never sat well with some people. Prof Ntsikelelo Breakfast, Political analyst

