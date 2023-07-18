Can he spin it to win it? Will Paul Mashatile's PR offensive pay off?
Political Analyst Prof Ntsikelelo Breakfast speaks to Clarence Ford about the effectiveness of deputy president Paul Mashatile's PR offensive.
An alleged 'plot' against the deputy president, Paul Mashatile, won't succeed claimed ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula at a press briefing this past weekend.
Last week, in an interview with the City Press, Mashatile also said he believes there is a plan to oust him from office.
Mashatile is widely believed to be heading for the top job in the party, meaning there's a strong likelihood of him becoming the country's next President.
But a recent News 24 article seemed to suggest that the presidential hopeful could be captured, detailing Mashatile's links to some nefarious characters and his 'excess' lifestyle.
My question is, the people in high places in the ANC, did they not know the deputy president is living beyond his means?Prof Ntsikelelo Breakfast, Political analyst
If it's something they've come across of late, then one cannot rule out the possibility that there is more to this than meets the eye... one cannot rule out the possibility of a concerted effort to dent his image through a propaganda machine.Prof Ntsikelelo Breakfast, Political analyst
You must remember, the way he ascended to the position that he holds was very dubious. He took a strategic advantage of a position that he was acting in, he was acting as Secretary General while [Ace] Magashule was suspended.Prof Ntsikelelo Breakfast, Political analyst
Then he was able to work his way up. That strategy never sat well with some people.Prof Ntsikelelo Breakfast, Political analyst
RELATED: Not a lot of depth' - Does Paul Mashatile have the chops for the top job?
Scroll up to listen to the full conversation.
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Can he spin it to win it? Will Paul Mashatile's PR offensive pay off?
More from Politics
Arresting Putin would mire peace brokering between Russia & Ukraine - Ramaphosa
President Cyril Ramaphosa cited government’s problems with executing an arrest warrant for Russian head of State Vladimir Putin that is party to a war for which it’s trying to broker peace.Read More
Looming global crises - how we respond will 'change the world'
News24's Qaanitah Hunter reviews "The Power of Crisis" in which Ian Bremmer cites a trio of crises coming - global health emergencies, transformative climate change and the AI revolution.Read More
Govt fears a war with Russia if Putin arrested in SA, says Ramaphosa
President Cyril Ramaphosa said that government had already approached the ICC to register its concerns.Read More
Lamola issues stern warning to UN over credibility of ICC
Justice Minister Ronald Lamola's remarks come as the South African government finds itself in a quandary over how to treat an arrest warrant issued by the court for Russian President Vladimir Putin.Read More
Moonshot pact: 'Unless we can get civil society's buy in, it's not going to fly'
ActionSA's Athol Trollip says the support from civil society will make or break the success of the DA's moonshot pact.Read More
Court orders Ramaphosa's affidavit on Putin arrest warrant to be made public
The Democratic Alliance (DA) went to court on Monday to compel President Cyril Ramaphosa to share the document.Read More
Why Zuma might not return to jail despite ConCourt ruling that he should
The Constitutional Court has dismissed a bid to overturn the Supreme Court of Appeal ruling that Jacob Zuma must go back to prison.Read More
'You get what you get and you don't get upset': Are South Africans complacent?
Is our country in the deteriorating state that it's in because we've swept too many things under the carpet?Read More
Finland's finance minister in hot water after 15-year-old racist posts resurface
Riikka Purra has made it clear that she will not resign following the resurfacing of her comments.Read More