China's 'full-time children' trend result of burnout and slow employment

So, what are "full-time children"?

Turner says this is a "massive" trend in China where one in five young people between the ages of 16 and 24 choose to live at home with their parents temporarily. Many "full time children" see this as a period to take a break from life's stressors, reflect and find better jobs.

Reports reveal that China's youth unemployment rates are increasing.

According to official figures released on Monday (17 July), that figure now stands at 21.3% - the highest since authorities began publishing data in 2018.

Turner says that China's "full-time children" trend is on the rise for two reasons:

1) Slow employment

2) Experiencing burnout, being overworked and feeling stuck

'"Full-time children" say that the grueling work hours and dismal job markets are forcing young Chinese professionals to make unusual choices like deliberately failing their degrees and delaying graduation.

Reports also say that the burnout driving working adults to become "full-time children" is not entirely surprising given China's poor work-life balance culture. China's work culture is often referred to as "996" - where people consider it a norm to work 9am to 9pm, six days a week.

Whereas, "full-time children" spend their days washing dishes, preparing meals for their parents, doing other household chores and focusing on their future life plans. Some even get an allowance for housework from their parents.

Scroll up to listen to the full conversation.