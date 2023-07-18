[PICS] Burger King Thailand launches new burger that is ALL cheese

Streaming issues? Report here
702 Breakfast with Bongani Bingwa
06:00 - 09:00
702 Breakfast with Bongani Bingwa
06:00 - 09:00
Latest Local
Arresting Putin would mire peace brokering between Russia & Ukraine - Ramaphosa President Cyril Ramaphosa cited government’s problems with executing an arrest warrant for Russian head of State Vladimir Putin th... 19 July 2023 6:48 AM
Energy analyst: 'Jan Oberholzer parting ways with Eskom is a HUGE loss' Former Eskom chief operating officer Jan Oberholzer will be parting ways with the power utility at the end of July. 19 July 2023 6:40 AM
Rooibos farmers emerge largely unscathed from destruction of WCape floods Bruce Whitfield gets an update from Martin Bergh, MD of Rooibos Ltd and member of the SA Rooibos Council board. 18 July 2023 10:04 PM
Looming global crises - how we respond will 'change the world' News24's Qaanitah Hunter reviews "The Power of Crisis" in which Ian Bremmer cites a trio of crises coming - global health emergenc... 18 July 2023 8:19 PM
Govt fears a war with Russia if Putin arrested in SA, says Ramaphosa President Cyril Ramaphosa said that government had already approached the ICC to register its concerns. 18 July 2023 2:58 PM
Lamola issues stern warning to UN over credibility of ICC Justice Minister Ronald Lamola's remarks come as the South African government finds itself in a quandary over how to treat an arre... 18 July 2023 2:39 PM
Be very careful what you feed your dog if you want a healthy pet says Pup Chef Kirsten Vieira started gourmet pet food company Pup Chef to save her own dog's life after he underwent major stomach surgeries. 18 July 2023 8:40 PM
Green energy: Half of 2021 IPP projects reportedly fail, how serious is this? A Reuters report quotes SA government officials as saying just half of the capacity from the 2021 bidding round will actually come... 18 July 2023 7:38 PM
[LISTEN] Meet budding astrophysicist helping street vendors with his 'cool' idea Luyanda Mazwi has created a 3d-printed pavement 'fridge' to help street vendors and the environment. 18 July 2023 4:53 PM
PowerBall results: Tuesday, 18 July 2023 The winning numbers from the PowerBall and PowerBall Plus draw on Tuesday, 18 July 2023 are as follows: 19 July 2023 6:01 AM
Rooibos farmers emerge largely unscathed from destruction of WCape floods Bruce Whitfield gets an update from Martin Bergh, MD of Rooibos Ltd and member of the SA Rooibos Council board. 18 July 2023 10:04 PM
Be very careful what you feed your dog if you want a healthy pet says Pup Chef Kirsten Vieira started gourmet pet food company Pup Chef to save her own dog's life after he underwent major stomach surgeries. 18 July 2023 8:40 PM
South Africa targeting more than 20 medals at upcoming University Games in China The Chinese city of Chengdu will host the 31st summer edition of the Games from the 28th of July to the 8th of August. 18 July 2023 8:35 PM
Bafana Bafana fitness trainer Kelvin Mandla Dlomo gives insight into his career Dlomo was part of the backroom staff for Bafana Bafana at the recently concluded COSAFA Cup. 18 July 2023 8:16 PM
Simoné Kruger closes the World Para Champs with discus world record & gold medal The 18-year-old rewrote history in the F38 discus event, setting a new world record with a throw of 38.1m to snatch the gold medal... 18 July 2023 3:12 PM
'Binnelanders' actor Bradley Olivier (36) passes away The actor reportedly died of a heart attack. 19 July 2023 8:13 AM
WILL.I.AM and Britney B*! Spears teases new music after 10 years Will.I.Am and Britney Spears collab for a single after a decade. This is Spears' first release since her conservatorship ban. 18 July 2023 1:45 PM
Modern Family icon Sofia Vergara and Joe Manganiello divorce after 7 years The news comes after Vergara celebrated her 51st birthday in Italy without Manganiello or a wedding ring. 18 July 2023 11:29 AM
Iconic: Take a tour of the world’s biggest cruise ship When completed, the Royal Caribbean's 'Icon of the Seas' will steal the title of the largest cruise ship in the world. 18 July 2023 2:55 PM
Sailor and his dog rescued after months stranded at sea An Australian sailor and his dog were rescued after being lost at sea for three months. 18 July 2023 2:37 PM
China's 'full-time children' trend result of burnout and slow employment 'Full time children' is a growing trend in China because they need a break from exhausting work lives and slow employment. 18 July 2023 1:20 PM
Egypt creating $5bn artificial river in the desert, parallel to the Nile It's reported that the planned artificial river will run for over 100 kilometres, parallel to the Nile River. 12 July 2023 7:52 PM
An expert weighs in on the pros and cons of Ethiopia joining BRICS The outcome of Ethiopia’s application will likely be known after the next summit in August. 12 July 2023 10:47 AM
What’s driving Africa’s population growth. And what can change it The population of Africa is expected to roughly double by 2050. 11 July 2023 10:56 AM
Looming global crises - how we respond will 'change the world' News24's Qaanitah Hunter reviews "The Power of Crisis" in which Ian Bremmer cites a trio of crises coming - global health emergenc... 18 July 2023 8:19 PM
On what would have been Madiba’s 105th birthday, is Mandela Day getting old? Mandela Day is a day about giving back to the community, but now that it's here, many people might not be feeling the spirit. 18 July 2023 6:32 AM
'SAA, having a cheap ad like this just makes your airline look cheap' SAA is returning to São Paulo, Brazil, but its promotion for this route leaves a lot to be desired says branding expert Brenday Se... 11 July 2023 10:01 PM
[PICS] Burger King Thailand launches new burger that is ALL cheese

18 July 2023 1:59 PM
by Keely Goodall
Burger King
cheeseburgers

Burger King Thailand has unveiled a literal cheeseburger, which has no meat and an insane amount of cheese.

Clarence Ford speaks to Barbara Friedman about this and other stories trending online. (Skip to 03:20)

This new ‘real’ cheeseburger contains no meat and twenty slices of American cheese in a bun.

Social media users have been going viral posting videos of themselves trying this very cheesy snack.

It is just, to me...so disgusting looking.

Barbara Friedman, Barbs Wire Correspondent
While the cheese slices might look aesthetically pleasing, laid in a star-shaped pattern, according to Friedman, people are saying it is definitely too much.

A lot of people are just saying it is the most disgusting thing that they have had to bite into, even cheese lovers.

Barbara Friedman, Barbs Wire Correspondent

The Burger is part of a limited time offer from the chain.

Following this, Burger King Thailand posted other hilarious 'real' burgers on their Facebook page, including ones that are all bun, all onion and all pickle.

Listen to the interview above for more.


This article first appeared on CapeTalk : [PICS] Burger King Thailand launches new burger that is ALL cheese




More from Lifestyle

Photo by dylan nolte on Unsplash

PowerBall results: Tuesday, 18 July 2023

19 July 2023 6:01 AM

The winning numbers from the PowerBall and PowerBall Plus draw on Tuesday, 18 July 2023 are as follows:

A worker harvests rooibos from a plantation in the Cederberg district outside Clanwilliam. Picture: EWN

Rooibos farmers emerge largely unscathed from destruction of WCape floods

18 July 2023 10:04 PM

Bruce Whitfield gets an update from Martin Bergh, MD of Rooibos Ltd and member of the SA Rooibos Council board.

dorazett/123rf

Be very careful what you feed your dog if you want a healthy pet says Pup Chef

18 July 2023 8:40 PM

Kirsten Vieira started gourmet pet food company Pup Chef to save her own dog's life after he underwent major stomach surgeries.

@ nexusplexus/123rf.com

Looming global crises - how we respond will 'change the world'

18 July 2023 8:19 PM

News24's Qaanitah Hunter reviews "The Power of Crisis" in which Ian Bremmer cites a trio of crises coming - global health emergencies, transformative climate change and the AI revolution.

Why do I have to take my laptop out of the bag at airport security? / Pexels: Andrea Piacquadio

Why do I have to take my laptop out of the bag at airport security?

18 July 2023 1:25 PM

But your bags aren’t the only thing getting scanned at airport security. You are too!

An air fryer on a kitchen counter top Photo: 123rf

South Africans are loving their air fryers! Here's why...

18 July 2023 1:10 PM

Air-fryers are becoming an essential kitchen appliance, so much so that it is affecting the cooking oil industry.

Video screenshot.

[WATCH] Last dance!! Couple go on retreat for an amicable breakup DATE

18 July 2023 11:33 AM

"The date was beautiful and we had such a beautiful moment and he treated me like a queen."

The latest 7de Laan cast. Picture: Twitter

Fans crushed by 7de Laan coming to an end: 'It brought families together'

18 July 2023 9:11 AM

After 23 years, the soapie 7de Laan is coming to an end, and fans are sad to say goodbye.

Copyright : fizkes / 123rf

Feeling tired all the time? There may be a deeper, more serious reason for this

17 July 2023 3:12 PM

Constantly feeling like you're going through the day in a jet-lagged haze despite getting enough sleep? Read this.

Male same-sex sexual behaviour was widespread in a population of rhesus macaques / Pexels: Tony Wu

Male rhesus macaques often have gay sex – a trait inherited from parents

17 July 2023 1:39 PM

Homosexual behaviour is not limited to humans.

Trending

Energy analyst: 'Jan Oberholzer parting ways with Eskom is a HUGE loss'

Local Business

Arresting Putin would mire peace brokering between Russia & Ukraine - Ramaphosa

Local Politics

PowerBall results: Tuesday, 18 July 2023

Lifestyle

EWN Highlights

Ramaphosa on newly-unveiled Madiba statues in Mthatha, Qunu: 'Beacons of hope’

19 July 2023 8:54 AM

PowerBall results: Tuesday, 18 July 2023

19 July 2023 8:01 AM

South Africa targeting more than 20 medals at upcoming University Games in China

18 July 2023 10:35 PM

