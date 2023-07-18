[LISTEN] Can we remember South African icons without overpriced statues?





Lester Kiewit interviews Angus Leendertz, a founder-member of the Camissa Museum and PhD researcher at Thinking Through The Museum.

As a way to commemorate Nelson Mandela and his legacy this Mandela Day, President Cyril Ramaphosa will be unveiling two Mandela statues in Mthatha, Eastern Cape.

While the sentiments are all good and well, Kiewit points out that the money spent on the statues would be more beneficial if it were used to put food in the mouths of those in and around Mthatha.

Leendertz says that in the past statues were used to memorialise what people during those times celebrated instead of representing history.

He goes on to say that history is often never the pushing force behind statues being erected throughout the country, instead it represents power and authority.

While Leendertz acknowledges and respects the need for Mandela's legacy to be celebrated, he believes that there are alternative ways to do this that will not only benefit society but without it costing an arm and a leg.

Statues in the past have been an important way of memorialising. Angus Leendertz, founder-member of the Camissa Museum and PhD researcher at Thinking Through The Museum

I think that we need schools, hospitals, freedom from hunger and a safe environment for everybody. Angus Leendertz, founder-member of the Camissa Museum and PhD researcher at Thinking Through The Museum

