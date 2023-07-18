



We've all screamed and shouted at a Will.I.Am and Britney Spears' collab before.

Now, the pair are coming together again to release a new single called, 'Mind Your Business'.

The former Black Eyed Peas singer teased a 16-second clip of the song where we can hear the producer and Spears' iconic line, "You are now, now rocking with Will.I.Am and Britney b. Mind your business b."

The screen then shows Will.I.Am x Britney written over the text: "tomorrow."

Will.I.Am hyped up the song as a summer anthem (for the United States, we'll jol to it in our gowns) in the caption of the post too.

Of course, fans expressed their excitement in the comments of the post saying:

"So ready."

"Let's go."

"This is about to eat."

This marks Spears' first step back into her music-making career since her 13-year conservatorship ended in 2021.

The 41-year-old pop star is also working with rapper Will.I.Am 10 years after their first music collaboration, 'Scream and Shout' which was of course a hit - will their next one be a hit too?

This article first appeared on KFM : WILL.I.AM and Britney B*! Spears teases new music after 10 years