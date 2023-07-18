Moonshot pact: 'Unless we can get civil society's buy in, it's not going to fly'





Clarence Ford speaks to Athol Trollip of ActionSA, one of the signatories of the DA's moonshot pact.

Athol Trollip unveiled as ActionSA's newest high-profile member in Gqeberha on 9 February 2022. Picture: @Action4SA/Twitter

RELATED:The (lucky) 7: Will a united front help oust the ANC at next year's elections?

The seven-strong group of parties that have signed their allegiance to the DA's so-called 'moonshot pact' are gearing up to meet in Gauteng in a few weeks' time to plot a way forward as a united front to unseat the ANC.

The parties are the Democratic Alliance, Inkatha Freedom Party, Freedom Front Plus, ActionSA, National Freedom Party, United Independent Movement and Spectrum National Party.

Trollip says his party has been involved from the start, but admits it had its reservations about how the pact was branded and conceptualised.

It was very difficult to have one political party wake up one day and at a congress and say we're going to invite people, we thought it could have been done better. Athol Trollip, Provincial chairman of ActionSA in the Eastern Cape

We're very definitely proposing that we find a more suitable name, a name that people can understand and identify with. Athol Trollip, Provincial chairman of ActionSA in the Eastern Cape

The priority says Trollip, is for the seven to garner enough support that will enable them to rob the ANC of its long-held 50% plus majority.

You can't just be anti the ANC, you've got to be pro something. You've got to convince people that you have a product that is better than the other products on display. Athol Trollip, Provincial chairman of ActionSA in the Eastern Cape

At the moment, with the people that are participating, and who've indicated that they'll come to the convention, we don't have enough support to defeat the ANC and that's where the real problem is. Athol Trollip, Provincial chairman of ActionSA in the Eastern Cape

Trollip says the seven existing parties ought to be trying harder to convince other political parties to come on board and adds that civil society support will make or break the success of the pact.

Unless we can get civil society to buy-in to this offering that we're preparing, it's not going to fly. Athol Trollip, Provincial chairman of ActionSA in the Eastern Cape

DA leader John Steenhuisen has previously said that the election-driven alliance will focus on the '10 to 15' things the parties agree on, such as education reform, policing and the economy.

RELATED:DA's Moonshot pact signatory Spectrum on why the alliance is way forward for SA

Scroll up to listen to the full interview.

This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Moonshot pact: 'Unless we can get civil society's buy in, it's not going to fly'