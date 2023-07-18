Simoné Kruger closes the World Para Champs with discus world record & gold medal
JOHANNESBURG - Para-athlete Simoné Kruger closed the World Para Athletics Championships in Paris, France with a bang.
The 18-year-old rewrote history in the F38 discus event, setting a new world record with a throw of 38.1m to snatch the gold medal.
"This was the proudest experience I ever had. My feelings were full of so many emotions, but the enormous effort made me so proud. She went 100% for the win," said Andries Kruger, Simoné's father, told Eyewitness News.
🚨 World Record Alert!' Team South Africa (@TeamSA2024) July 17, 2023
🌟🌍 Simone Kruger smashes barriers and creates history in the F38 Discus event! She has set a new World Record with an incredible throw of 38.1m. A truly remarkable performance! 🥳🌟🔥 #ForMyCountry#Paris2023 pic.twitter.com/3VO6Gq1g92
Kruger was in Paris as his daughter's coach and captured all of Team SA's competition moments.
"This competition we handled very differently. To be mentally prepared, we decided we needed to achieve an enormous goal of 40m in practice in SA, so that the pressure in Paris be zero. This strategy gave her peace and I could see that it built confidence and gave her great joy," said the proud father.
The F38 is for field athletes with coordination and movement affected to a low degree in the lower trunk and legs, down one side or the whole body.
Eyewitness News spoke to Simoné Kruger, whose disability is Hemiplegia, which falls under cerebral palsy, which puts her in the F38 class, ahead of the World Championships.
🚨 World Record Alert!' Team South Africa (@TeamSA2024) July 17, 2023
Drop a 🔥 in the comments to show #SimoneKruger #WorldRecord some love.#ForMyCountry#Paris2023 pic.twitter.com/NxoNKPq6DT
“During my mother’s pregnancy, I had a stroke which caused a part of the brain to be without oxygen and died. We did an MR scan when I was only three-years-old and this showed clearly that the front left side of my brain no longer functions. The effect of this was that at that moment, the right side of my body lost all its memory and could not do its normal functions anymore.”
The ever-impressive Kruger has achieved a groundbreaking milestone by setting a new African record for the F38 class in discus at Pilditch in Pretoria, on 20 May, 2023.
She overtook the previous record of 34.74m by an impressive margin of over 1.5m, propelling the discus to an extraordinary distance of 36.38m.
In February this year, Simoné broke four records at the Winelands International Para Athletics Competition where she recorded two South African and two African records in two sporting codes - shot put and discus.
"When I was in grade 2, that was at the age of eight, my sister commenced with shot put training and I decided at that age already I also want to try this. I did not find it difficult and decided to continue although I could not compete yet. I actually find it a very enjoyable sport. Two years later, I started competing at a school level and won most of my events.
Para-athlete Simoné Kruger, daughter of 2021 @Momentum_za gsport Awards Supporter of the Year, Andries, reveals advice her dad shares as she tackles the world stage. #FathersDay pic.twitter.com/ht4e3IYtuJ' gsport4girls (@gsport4girls) June 18, 2023
"At 9, when my sister started training for discus, I also joined and immediately realised that I could be good in discus and trained as much as I could. At the age of 12, I commenced with competitions in discus and also won most of my competitions. This gave me a lot of confidence and thus I enjoyed it a lot," said Kruger.
The Dubai 2019 World Championship silver medallist began practicing shot put at age eight and started competing at age 10. She took up the discus at age nine and entered her first competition at age 12.
The youngster has medalled twice at the World Junior Paralympic Championships - at age 14 she won a silver medal at the World Senior Paralympic Championships and broke the World F38 discus record.
🚨Superstar teen alert 🚨 Simone Kruger wins World Para Athletics championship gold 🥇with a new World Record (38.10m) in the women’s discus F38 final 🤩 🤯💪#SuperbSimone#WorldParaAthleticsChampionships #TeamSA pic.twitter.com/V76Ts6ECXE' 🟣 SASAPD 🟣 (@SASAPD) July 17, 2023
READ MORE:
Para-athlete Simone Kruger opens athletics season with 4 records
Simone Kruger hopes to make her mark at the SASAPD championships
Kerwin Noemdo wins South Africa's 3rd medal at World Para Athletics Champs
Mpumelelo Mhlongo wins first gold for SA at World Para Athletics Championships
Louzanne Coetzee bags SA's first medal at the World Para Athletics Championships
Situ, Du Preez make World Para Athletics Championships team
SA's Yane van der Merwe aiming to hit new heights at World Para Athletics Champs
Paralympic sprinter Mofokeng says he feels mentally prepared for World Champs
This article first appeared on EWN : Simoné Kruger closes the World Para Champs with discus world record & gold medal
More from Sport
South Africa targeting more than 20 medals at upcoming University Games in China
The Chinese city of Chengdu will host the 31st summer edition of the Games from the 28th of July to the 8th of August.Read More
Bafana Bafana fitness trainer Kelvin Mandla Dlomo gives insight into his career
Dlomo was part of the backroom staff for Bafana Bafana at the recently concluded COSAFA Cup.Read More
'Carlos Alcaraz can dominate the sport of tennis for many years to come'
The 20-year-old won his first Wimbledon title on Sunday after beating Novak Djokovic in a 5 set thriller.Read More
Player union slams SAFA regarding bonus pay, as Banyana pay dispute drags on
Banyana Banyana get their FIFA Women's World Cup underway against Sweden on Sunday 23 July.Read More
Netball World Cup: Ticket cost R700 - how many South Africans can afford that?
Blanche de la Guerre, CEO of Netball SA, speaks about Netball World Cup ticket prices.Read More
Kerwin Noemdo wins South Africa’s 3rd medal at World Para Athletics Champs
The Paralympian took home the bronze medal with a commendable effort of 15.30 metres in the men's shot put F46 event.Read More
Former Chiefs & Pirates keeper, Wade du Plessis opens up about mental heath
Du Plessis played 86 games for Kaizer Chiefs, winning two league titles.Read More
Springboks and All Blacks renew rugby's ULTIMATE rivalry
The long-time rivals will go head to head on Saturday at 9.05 am in Auckland. Who are you betting on?Read More
Former Kaizer Chiefs star Patrick Mabedi determined to prove himself as a coach
Mabedi is the interim coach of the Malawi national team.Read More