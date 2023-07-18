Lamola issues stern warning to UN over credibility of ICC
CAPE TOWN - Justice Minister Ronald Lamola has issued a stern warning to the United Nations about the credibility of the International Criminal Court (ICC) being called into question if it does not investigate all crimes equally.
Speaking at the United Nations in New York, Lamola lamented crimes against Palestinians not being prosecuted by the court.
His remarks come as the South African government finds itself in a quandary over how to treat an arrest warrant issued by the court for Russian President Vladimir Putin.
On Monday, foreign ministers gathered at the UN’s headquarters to mark the 25th anniversary of the Rome Statute, which gave rise to the ICC.
Under the leadership of President Nelson Mandela, South Africa became one of the first signatories of the Rome Statute in 1998.
But Justice Minister Ronald Lamola said it remains a concern that some of the permanent members of the UN Security Council had still not ratified the pact.
"When one considers the referral and deferral powers of the United Nations Security Council, this shortcoming, a fundamental injustice, is particularly objectionable."
Lamola added that the lack of reform of the council also puts the integrity and independence of the court at risk.
He lamented the slow pace of investigation by the International Criminal Court of atrocities in the Palestinian Territories.
"We must treat all crimes that shock the conscience of humanity across the globe with equal indignation, no matter what the colour or creed of the people affected."
Lamola said South Africa had learnt from its own history of crimes against humanity that deficiencies within the international court must be acknowledged and corrected.
This article first appeared on EWN : Lamola issues stern warning to UN over credibility of ICC
More from Politics
Arresting Putin would mire peace brokering between Russia & Ukraine - Ramaphosa
President Cyril Ramaphosa cited government’s problems with executing an arrest warrant for Russian head of State Vladimir Putin that is party to a war for which it’s trying to broker peace.Read More
Looming global crises - how we respond will 'change the world'
News24's Qaanitah Hunter reviews "The Power of Crisis" in which Ian Bremmer cites a trio of crises coming - global health emergencies, transformative climate change and the AI revolution.Read More
Govt fears a war with Russia if Putin arrested in SA, says Ramaphosa
President Cyril Ramaphosa said that government had already approached the ICC to register its concerns.Read More
Moonshot pact: 'Unless we can get civil society's buy in, it's not going to fly'
ActionSA's Athol Trollip says the support from civil society will make or break the success of the DA's moonshot pact.Read More
Can he spin it to win it? Will Paul Mashatile's PR offensive pay off?
A recent News 24 article seemed to suggest that the presidential hopeful could be captured.Read More
Court orders Ramaphosa's affidavit on Putin arrest warrant to be made public
The Democratic Alliance (DA) went to court on Monday to compel President Cyril Ramaphosa to share the document.Read More
Why Zuma might not return to jail despite ConCourt ruling that he should
The Constitutional Court has dismissed a bid to overturn the Supreme Court of Appeal ruling that Jacob Zuma must go back to prison.Read More
'You get what you get and you don't get upset': Are South Africans complacent?
Is our country in the deteriorating state that it's in because we've swept too many things under the carpet?Read More
Finland's finance minister in hot water after 15-year-old racist posts resurface
Riikka Purra has made it clear that she will not resign following the resurfacing of her comments.Read More
More from Local
Arresting Putin would mire peace brokering between Russia & Ukraine - Ramaphosa
President Cyril Ramaphosa cited government’s problems with executing an arrest warrant for Russian head of State Vladimir Putin that is party to a war for which it’s trying to broker peace.Read More
Energy analyst: 'Jan Oberholzer parting ways with Eskom is a HUGE loss'
Former Eskom chief operating officer Jan Oberholzer will be parting ways with the power utility at the end of July.Read More
Rooibos farmers emerge largely unscathed from destruction of WCape floods
Bruce Whitfield gets an update from Martin Bergh, MD of Rooibos Ltd and member of the SA Rooibos Council board.Read More
Be very careful what you feed your dog if you want a healthy pet says Pup Chef
Kirsten Vieira started gourmet pet food company Pup Chef to save her own dog's life after he underwent major stomach surgeries.Read More
Green energy: Half of 2021 IPP projects reportedly fail, how serious is this?
A Reuters report quotes SA government officials as saying just half of the capacity from the 2021 bidding round will actually come online.Read More
[LISTEN] Meet budding astrophysicist helping street vendors with his 'cool' idea
Luyanda Mazwi has created a 3d-printed pavement 'fridge' to help street vendors and the environment.Read More
Govt fears a war with Russia if Putin arrested in SA, says Ramaphosa
President Cyril Ramaphosa said that government had already approached the ICC to register its concerns.Read More
Magudumana's options running out over arrest challenge, says legal expert
Nandipha Magudumana, the alleged main accomplice of murder and rape convict Thabo Bester, has seen her leave to appeal her arrest in Tanzania dismissed.Read More
[LISTEN] Can we remember South African icons without overpriced statues?
Would South Africans benefit more from the statues itself, or the money spent on the statues?Read More