The Midday Report Express: Magudumana's attempt to declare arrest unlawful fails
The Thabo Bester saga makes a reappearance today, with Nandipha Magudumana's attempt to declare her arrest unlawful failing in the Bloemfontein High Court .
This is the second time the alleged Thabo Bester accomplice has made an effort to earn her freedom using the legal route, but the effort was once again quashed by the courts.
Mandy Wiener speaks to Orrin Singh of the EWN Newsroom to get the latest information on the case.
Other key issues on The Midday Report today:
-
Eskom announces COO Jan Oberholzer’s abrupt exit.
-
Court orders President Cyril Ramaphosa’s confidential affidavit related to Russian President Vladimir Putin’s arrest warrant to be made public.
-
President Cyril Ramaphosa to sign into law the South African Sign Language Bill making sign language an official language.
Scroll up for the full audio.
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : The Midday Report Express: Magudumana's attempt to declare arrest unlawful fails
