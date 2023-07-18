Is new 'blood washing' treatment giving false hope to those with long Covid?





Lester Kiewit interviews Vicki Turner about this and other trending world news.

Hearing that someone has Covid these days sounds almost foreign, and while there may not be an upsurge of cases, there are more people dealing with the after effects – long Covid.

According to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, it's estimated that nearly one in five Covid patients report persistent symptoms.

An investigation carried out by the ITV News and The BMJ shows that thousands of long Covid patients have been travelling across the globe and spending exorbitant amounts of money for a latest treatment, which comprises of blood filtering or apheresis.

Apheresis is often used to filter out problematic components of blood, such as removing malignant white blood cells in Leukemia patients, for example.

In the case of long Covid patients, apheresis is used to remove components that may not even be problematic.

According to internal medicine doctor Beate Jaeger, people with long Covid have small blood clots which can be thinned out and addressed with apheresis.

Thousands are traveling far and paying huge amounts for a procedure that has not been proven effective for persistent Covid symptoms.

Jaeger told reporters: "If I see a child in a wheelchair suffering for a year, I prefer to treat and not to wait for 100% evidence."

FILE: Research leaders at the South African National Blood Service (SANBS) have set out to gauge the safety and efficacy of using antibodies of COVID-19 patients who’ve recovered, to treat those currently hospitalised with moderate to severe forms of the disease. Picture: Kevin Brandt/Eyewitness News.

RELATED: (LISTEN) South Africa's first home-grown Covid-19 antigen tests are HERE!

RELATED: Could this Stellenbosch professor have uncovered the mystery of long Covid?

The only problem is obviously, this is very expensive at the moment so not open to everyone. Vicki Turner, international correspondent

Scroll up to listen to the full interview.

This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Is new 'blood washing' treatment giving false hope to those with long Covid?