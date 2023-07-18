Iconic: Take a tour of the world’s biggest cruise ship





Take a video tour of the enormous 'Icon of the Seas', which will enter service early in 2024.

Weighing in at over 250 000 tonnes, the building is almost complete on a ship that will become known as the largest cruise liner in the world.

The 1,200 feet long 'Icon of the Seas' will set sail with passengers on board in January 2024.

The massive vessel, which is being built in Finland, recently took her maiden voyage in a series of sea trials.

When she is completed, 'Icon of the Seas' will be 6% larger than the Royal Caribbean's 'Wonder of the Seas', which means that she will steal the title of largest cruise ship in the world.

Measuring 20 decks high, the liner is being touted as the "ultimate family vacation experience" by cruise firm Royal Caribbean and will have capacity for 5,610 passengers and 2,350 crew.

On board are no less than seven swimming pools and the largest sea-based waterpark in the world.

There are just a few months to go until the record-breaking ship departs on her first voyage out of Miami, Florida on 27 January 2024.

But even though the ship isn't yet complete, Royal Caribbean has already seen record-breaking demand from customers, including for the Ultimate Townhouse quarters - a 1,772-square-foot apartment, three decks high that sleeps up to eight people.

"I think it's pretty much sold out completely for 2024 at an average rate of about $80,000 a week," said Royal Caribbean International President and CEO Michael Bayley.

