'Fastvertising': Did you see maize meal brand credit itself for Jozi snow?

19 July 2023 8:18 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
Snow in Gauteng
The Money Show
Bruce Whitfield
Advertising
branding
Oresti Patricios
heroes and zeros

Iconic local brand Iwisa whipped up a quick and 'cool' response to the recent Joburg snowfall, taking advantage of the #jozisnow hashtag.

The Ornico Group's Oresti Patricios shares the week's advertising heroes and zeros on The Money Show.

The recent snowfall in the country's economic hub had Joburgers busy on their cellphones, posting footage on every conceivable social media platform.

Iconic maize meal brand Iwisa was not far behind, capitalising on the buzz with some instantaneous marketing.

Screengrab of Donovan Goliath from Iwisa #jozisnow 'outdoor activation' video
Screengrab of Donovan Goliath from Iwisa #jozisnow 'outdoor activation' video

They got their "man on the ground", comedian Donovan Goliath, posting on TikTok that this wasn't in fact snow falling but an outdoor marketing activation by Iwisa.

And, of course, the falling snowflakes could resemble sprinklings of maize meal.

This clever marketing ploy earns Iwisa the advertising "hero" of the week award on The Money Show.

Taking advantage of the hashtag #jozisnow was really clever, and "cool" says Oresti Patricios, CEO of the Ornico Group.

Brands do long-term and short-term thinking - their long-term thinking is around planning their creative strategy, their PR strategy etcetera... but sometimes you need this quick, tactical behaviour in order to get your brand out there and you need nimble brands for this.

Oresti Patricios, CEO - Ornico Group

RELATED: Hell, man! Nando's steps in to comfort fans devastated by loss of beloved mayo

We know Nando's has been a very nimble brand and does things just on the fly... There aren't too many brands - specifically the big brands - that act can just whip up a quick marketing campaign like this.

Oresti Patricios, CEO - Ornico Group

Patricios says Iwisa were also clever to choose TikTok as their social media platform and Goliath, a social influencer in his own right.

If you look at our recent social media landscape report, TikTok is the most viral platform... and Goliath has celebs following him and the celebs started reposting it. They ended up having quite a lot of coverage which is fascinating, and fantastic for that brand.

Oresti Patricios, CEO - Ornico Group

Watch Goliath's Instagram video below or click here for the TikTok version

Scroll up to listen to Patricios' advertising critiques (Iwisa discussion at 2:56)


This article first appeared on CapeTalk : 'Fastvertising': Did you see maize meal brand credit itself for Jozi snow?




