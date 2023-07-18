Looming global crises - how we respond will 'change the world'
Bruce Whitfield discusses the New York Times bestseller with Qaanitah Hunter, Assistant Editor for Politics and Opinion at News24.
RELATED: BOOK REVIEW Finding small, innovative ways to solve the big problems
Every week The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews the author or reviewer of a new or trending business book.
This week Whitfield talked to Qaanitah Hunter, Assistant Editor for Politics and Opinion at News24.
She reviewed "The Power of Crisis: How Three Threats – and Our Response – Will Change the World".
The New York Times bestseller is written by American political scientist and entrepreneur Ian Bremmer.
Coming out of COVID, I'm fascinated by how the world is going to look - especially the dynamics of the intersection of politics and the future of politics... And what Ian Bremmer does is to break down really complicated issues in a very simplified, digestible way.Qaanitah Hunter, Assistant Editor: Politics and Opinion - News24
...basically healthcare pandemics, the challenges coming through the disruption of technology - and I have becoming increasingly fascinated by the intersection of AI and generative AI and democracy, which is something I don't think we have prepared enough for... and what happens with the future of globalisation...Qaanitah Hunter, Assistant Editor: Politics and Opinion - News24
He makes a very interesting point - that Americans must recognise the value in China's rise. There have been a lot of high-profile visits between the countries and that has a huge consequence for Africa...Qaanitah Hunter, Assistant Editor: Politics and Opinion - News24
What I am enjoying about this book is that he's not painting it as this binary world we live in, as in it's either China or the US which is how a lot of the public discourse has persisted.Qaanitah Hunter, Assistant Editor: Politics and Opinion - News24
And more so when we discuss things like Agoa in South Africa and our participation in Brics - it almost feels like it's the binary left or right choice, whereas Bremmer talks about the layered opportunities that US-China relations mean for both countries, but then at the same time talks about the dangers in what he calls China's rise.Qaanitah Hunter, Assistant Editor: Politics and Opinion - News24
This book has opened my eyes to a lot of the challenges countries like South Africa are facing and will face, in a way that makes we realise that we are part of this global system... and with things like climate change we are all grappling with the same things, but to different degrees.Qaanitah Hunter, Assistant Editor: Politics and Opinion - News24
It has been really, really riveting.Qaanitah Hunter, Assistant Editor: Politics and Opinion - News24
Description on Amazon:
Renowned political scientist Ian Bremmer draws lessons from global challenges of the past 100 years—including the pandemic—to show how we can respond to three great crises unfolding over the next decade.
In this revelatory, unnerving, and ultimately hopeful book, Bremmer details how domestic and international conflicts leave us unprepared for a trio of looming crises—global health emergencies, transformative climate change, and the AI revolution. Today, Americans cannot reach consensus on any significant political issue, and US and Chinese leaders behave as if they’re locked in a new Cold War. We are squandering opportunities to meet the challenges that will soon confront us all.
In coming years, humanity will face viruses deadlier and more infectious than Covid. Intensifying climate change will put tens of millions of refugees in flight and require us to reimagine how we live our daily lives. Most dangerous of all, new technologies will reshape the geopolitical order, disrupting our livelihoods and destabilizing our societies faster than we can grasp and address their implications.
The good news? Some farsighted political leaders, business decision-makers, and individual citizens are already collaborating to tackle all these crises. The question that should keep us awake is whether they will work well and quickly enough to limit the fallout—and, most importantly, whether we can use these crises to innovate our way toward a better world.
Drawing on strategies both time-honored and cutting-edge, from the Marshall Plan to the Green New Deal, The Power of Crisis provides a roadmap for surviving—even thriving in—the 21st century. Bremmer shows governments, corporations, and every concerned citizen how we can use these coming crises to create the worldwide prosperity and opportunity that 20th-century globalism promised but failed to deliver.
Scroll up to listen to Hunter's review
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Looming global crises - how we respond will 'change the world'
Source : https://previews.123rf.com/images/nexusplexus/nexusplexus1610/nexusplexus161001728/63518560-female-hand-holding-earth-planet-between-fingers-elements-of-this-image-are-furnished-by-nasa.jpg
More from Business Books
How to handle Gen Z and the particular way they're disrupting the world
'Generation Z are the future of the workplace... your clients, your consumers, and your leadership team' - The Money Show reviews "Breach" by youth marketing expert Ronen Aires.Read More
'Drowning in work'? How to achieve more output and less stress for your team
Ian Mann reviews 'Come Up for Air', described as a practical guide to 'free up an extra business day per week for everyone on your team'.Read More
BOOK REVIEW: Four key principles to ensure your business grows
Scaling Up is written by Verne Harnish, who is "one of the smartest people in the world" in Bruce Whitfield's estimation.Read More
BOOK REVIEW: How to use digital marketing to help your business thrive in SA
Bronwyn Williams (Flux Trends) reviews 'Small Business – Big Plans' by Catherine Black and Belinda Mountain.Read More
Harry Oppenheimer biographer digs deep into life of diamond and gold magnate
DA MP Michael Cardo talks about his book 'Harry Oppenheimer: Diamonds, Gold and Dynasty'. He's the first person granted full access to a vast trove of Oppenheimer family documents.Read More
[BOOK REVIEW] Madiba averted all-out civil war in days after Chris Hani's murder
Bronwyn Williams reviews "The Plot to Save SA: The Week Mandela Averted Civil War and Forged a New Nation" by Justice Malala.Read More
What makes each of us behave the way we do around money?
Ian Mann reviews "The Psychology of Money: Timeless lessons on wealth, greed, and happiness" by award-winning author Morgan Housel.Read More
What does the future hold? How foreSIGHT can help create more prosperity
Bronwyn Williams (Flux Trends) reviews "Facing Our Futures: How foresight, futures design and strategy creates prosperity and growth" by Nikolas Badminton.Read More
How Samsung became a global giant (and won over South African consumers)
Former president and CEO of Samsung Africa, Sung Yoon, talks about his new book 'The Samsung Man's Path to Success: Turning crisis into breakthrough'.Read More