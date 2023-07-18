Green energy: Half of 2021 IPP projects reportedly fail, how serious is this?
Bruce Whitfield interviews Maloba Tshehla, Head of Advisory at economic development advisor ED Platform
With all the hype around independent power producers (IPPs) being the answer to South Africa's energy crisis, not all their projects are turning out to be viable it appears.
Reuters reported on Tuesday that almost half of the projects awarded under the re-launch of our renewable power purchase programme have failed, according to two government sources.
The figures refer to the bidding round held in 2021 for wind and solar projects that attracted "aggressive proposals from more than 100 firms and consortia".
The article quoted what it said is a top government official as following:
"We had celebrated when the tariffs in the fifth renewable round were announced. It would have been the cheapest renewable programme ever, if all projects reached financial close."
However, six projects of the Ikamva Consortium failed to raise finances, while another six never signed agreements according to the report.
RELATED: How will IPPs change the energy model in South Africa?
"The problem with Bid Window 5 was that we put all our eggs in one basket" a second government official was quoted as saying. "You can't do (projects) at such low tariffs. It's stupid."
Bruce Whitfield gets comment from Maloba Tshehla, Head of Advisory at economic development advisory outfit ED Platform.
Tshehla feels the article has an "exaggerated" tone.
I think some of the delays to these projects we've known about. If we think of 2021 and how far back that is and the things that have happened in between, some of those projects - which admittedly were very aggressive (ito low pricing) - have simply not been able to quite reach the financial close process.Maloba Tshehla, Head of Advisory - ED Platform
I think the question is more around what are going to be the programmatic rules that government needs to put in place when projects don't reach close... in terms of how the pricing will be implemented and deadlines kept with.Maloba Tshehla, Head of Advisory - ED Platform
Since the 2021 bidding round in question there have been a whole lot of economic shifts globally which could have contributed to the bidders' inability to close those projects, Tshehla notes.
I think a consideration should really be about, in the instance where a procurement round has happened and we're not able to close at full capacity, can we then add that capacity to subsequent bid windows? We had Bid Window 6 last year, and we should be able to add and move that capacity over and keep that available good capacity for projects that CAN be executed.Maloba Tshehla, Head of Advisory - ED Platform
With Bid Window 6 which is currently in the process of financial close, the government has procured over 6 gigawatts of renewables... so I think to hone in on one bid window and then call it a catastrophe and say the wheels are coming off, is what I'm viewing as a bit of an exaggeration.Maloba Tshehla, Head of Advisory - ED Platform
Scroll up to hear Tshehla's analysis in detail
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Green energy: Half of 2021 IPP projects reportedly fail, how serious is this?
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_49272934_solar-panels-with-wind-turbines-and-electricity-pylon-at-sunset-clean-energy-concept-.html
More from Business
Energy analyst: 'Jan Oberholzer parting ways with Eskom is a HUGE loss'
Former Eskom chief operating officer Jan Oberholzer will be parting ways with the power utility at the end of July.Read More
Rooibos farmers emerge largely unscathed from destruction of WCape floods
Bruce Whitfield gets an update from Martin Bergh, MD of Rooibos Ltd and member of the SA Rooibos Council board.Read More
Be very careful what you feed your dog if you want a healthy pet says Pup Chef
Kirsten Vieira started gourmet pet food company Pup Chef to save her own dog's life after he underwent major stomach surgeries.Read More
Looming global crises - how we respond will 'change the world'
News24's Qaanitah Hunter reviews "The Power of Crisis" in which Ian Bremmer cites a trio of crises coming - global health emergencies, transformative climate change and the AI revolution.Read More
[LISTEN] Meet budding astrophysicist helping street vendors with his 'cool' idea
Luyanda Mazwi has created a 3d-printed pavement 'fridge' to help street vendors and the environment.Read More
SA’s Land Bank can be fixed: Change the funding model and narrow the focus
In essence, the Land Bank, in a true sense, fulfilled its development mandate – it provided affordable finance.Read More
Happy 73rd birthday, Sir Richard Branson!
The billionaire philanthropist celebrates his 73rd birthday today. Here are some factoids about Branson you might not know.Read More
Local startup, Parket offers a digitised approach to managing parking spaces
The digital, cashless, paperless, and contactless system aims to make the parking process a lot easier for motorists.Read More
[REVIEW] Two thumbs up for Fujifilm's Instax Square Link printer
The best way to print photographs of life moments you capture with your smartphone.Read More
More from Local
Arresting Putin would mire peace brokering between Russia & Ukraine - Ramaphosa
President Cyril Ramaphosa cited government’s problems with executing an arrest warrant for Russian head of State Vladimir Putin that is party to a war for which it’s trying to broker peace.Read More
Energy analyst: 'Jan Oberholzer parting ways with Eskom is a HUGE loss'
Former Eskom chief operating officer Jan Oberholzer will be parting ways with the power utility at the end of July.Read More
Rooibos farmers emerge largely unscathed from destruction of WCape floods
Bruce Whitfield gets an update from Martin Bergh, MD of Rooibos Ltd and member of the SA Rooibos Council board.Read More
Be very careful what you feed your dog if you want a healthy pet says Pup Chef
Kirsten Vieira started gourmet pet food company Pup Chef to save her own dog's life after he underwent major stomach surgeries.Read More
[LISTEN] Meet budding astrophysicist helping street vendors with his 'cool' idea
Luyanda Mazwi has created a 3d-printed pavement 'fridge' to help street vendors and the environment.Read More
Govt fears a war with Russia if Putin arrested in SA, says Ramaphosa
President Cyril Ramaphosa said that government had already approached the ICC to register its concerns.Read More
Magudumana's options running out over arrest challenge, says legal expert
Nandipha Magudumana, the alleged main accomplice of murder and rape convict Thabo Bester, has seen her leave to appeal her arrest in Tanzania dismissed.Read More
[LISTEN] Can we remember South African icons without overpriced statues?
Would South Africans benefit more from the statues itself, or the money spent on the statues?Read More
Lamola issues stern warning to UN over credibility of ICC
Justice Minister Ronald Lamola's remarks come as the South African government finds itself in a quandary over how to treat an arrest warrant issued by the court for Russian President Vladimir Putin.Read More