Rooibos farmers emerge largely unscathed from destruction of WCape floods





A worker harvests rooibos from a plantation in the Cederberg district outside Clanwilliam. Picture: EWN

While drought is one of the natural disasters most dreaded by farmers, an excess of rain can also be devastating for both crops and land.

The recent heavy rain and flooding in the Western Cape has had a negative impact on the agricultural sector but in a piece of good news, rooibos farmers were spared the worst.

"Despite the destruction that heavy rain and floods have caused to large parts of the Cederberg in recent weeks, rooibos fields remain largely intact" reports the South African Rooibos Council (SARC).

Bruce Whitfield interviews Martin Bergh, SARC board member and MD of Rooibos Ltd.

Bergh says rooibos farmers experienced a huge amount of rain in June, the middle of winter when the plant is dormant as much of the fynbos is.

Roobos is a semi-desert plant, which is optimally grown with between 300 and 500 millimetres of rain... It survives in very dry conditions but yields less in very high rainfall conditions... It can drown, it can get some fungal diseases, so anything a long way from the norm is not good... Martin Bergh, MD - Rooibos Ltd

...but unless the field became actually waterlogged or eroded away, most of that water firstly went into the subterranean cavities. It was absolutely amazing to see how long it took as this rain fell before the rivers really started flowing and the springs started reappearing, and then water started running away - an enormous amount... Martin Bergh, MD - Rooibos Ltd

...and in the valley where the Olifants runs quite a lot of structural damage was done but outside of that, where rooibos is grown, there was very little damage. Martin Bergh, MD - Rooibos Ltd

Commenting on the status of rooibos sales at the moment, Bergh says there has been a shift amid the weak local economy and consumer's constrained budgets.

Global demand for rooibos is strong. Exports used to be more or less 50/50 with local sales but that has now changed... The consumption of rooibos is stagnating a lot in South Africa while exports have carried on growing, so it's most probably close to 60% export and 40% local now. Martin Bergh, MD - Rooibos Ltd

