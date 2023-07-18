Govt fears a war with Russia if Putin arrested in SA, says Ramaphosa
CAPE TOWN - President Cyril Ramaphosa says government fears sparking a war with Russia should it heed to a request from the International Criminal Court (ICC) to arrest and surrender its president, Vladimir Putin.
Ramaphosa said that government had already approached the ICC to register its concerns.
On Tuesday, the North Gauteng High Court ordered that Ramaphosa’s affidavit be made public in the Democratic Alliance (DA)’s case in which it seeks to compel government to act on the arrest warrant should Putin attend the BRICS summit in Johannesburg next month.
But Ramaphosa said that the DA’s case was unnecessary and premature.
President Ramaphosa said that government had what he’s termed "obvious problems" with executing an arrest warrant for Putin.
Chief of these is the open threat that arresting Russia’s sitting president would be an open declaration of war.
Ramaphosa said that he had a duty to protect national sovereignty, peace and security of the republic.
To arrest Putin would also be inconsistent with the country’s diplomatic immunity laws.
Ramaphosa also informed the court that government had already approached the International Criminal Court regarding the problems he said would impede or prevent the execution of an arrest warrant.
But, he said, these consultations were also confidential and more details could not be shared.
The matter will be heard in open court on Friday.
