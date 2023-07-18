Bafana Bafana fitness trainer Kelvin Mandla Dlomo gives insight into his career





Robert Marawa speaks to renowned fitness trainer, Kelvin Mandla Dlomo.

Fitness trainer, Kelvin Mandla Dlomo says he's learnt a lot about football during his time working with some of the top clubs on the African continent.

Dlomo was at Orlando Pirates, while his time with Simba SC in Tanzania recently concluded.

Most recently, he was also part of Bafana Bafana's backroom staff at the COSAFA Cup.

With a degree in sports communication, an honours degree in biokinetics and human sports science, as well as a Masters degree in Sports science, Dlomo’s knowledge has also been a major asset to clubs like Orlando Pirates, where he worked alongside coaches like Micho Sredojevic and Rhulani Mokwena.

Speaking to broadcaster Robert Marawa on #MSW, Dlomo shared anecdotes of his storied career.

It was great time at Pirates, and I learnt a lot. I was still making my name within the game, and I still had a lot to learn. There were people that shared a lot of information with me. I started collaborating with the coaches and sports scientists that were at the club to figure out the ways to improve the team. I was not only focused on the sports science, and I learnt how to analyse games and I got to contribute to the Soweto Derby. Kelvin Mandla Dlomo, Former Simba SC Fitness Trainer

Having worked at national and club level, Dlomo highlighted the key differences between the two setups.

You sometimes don’t have time to do fitness tests with national players, so you are relying a lot on the information from the club as well as the players themselves. Everything is done at high intensity with not much time for breaks. You can’t overdo it because the players can break down and you don’t want to send them back to their clubs in an overloaded state. Kelvin Mandla Dlomo, Former Simba SC Fitness Trainer

At club level there is a lot of up and down in terms of the intensity and fitness might not necessarily also be in focus for a particular session, so you have to make the most of them when they are scheduled. Kelvin Mandla Dlomo, Former Simba SC Fitness Trainer

This article first appeared on 947 : Bafana Bafana fitness trainer Kelvin Mandla Dlomo gives insight into his career