Zim embassy in SA to citizens: 'Zimbabwe is ready to receive you'
JOHANNESBURG - The Zimbabwean embassy in South Africa said it was ready to reintegrate any of its citizens who wished to go back to the country.
Zimbabwe is set to hold elections in August, with the governing Zimbabwe African National Union – Patriotic Front (Zanu-PF) facing a challenge to hold on to power after more than four decades of rule.
The opposition in Zimbabwe raised the party's governance failures as the reason for many of its youth fleeing to neighbouring countries for opportunities.
In an interview with Eyewitness News, Zimbabwe consul general in Johannesburg Eria Phiri said that one of the primary goals for the current administration was for all Zimbabweans to return home.
"The government of Zimbabwe has committed itself that it is ready to voluntarily repatriate those Zimbabweans who want to come back home.
"That message has been sent clearly to every Zimbabwean, that Zimbabwe is ready to receive you. We can’t leave our Zimbabweans without anyone to tend to them."
This article first appeared on EWN : Zim embassy in SA to citizens: 'Zimbabwe is ready to receive you'
More from Africa
De Beers deal will make Botswana 'global capital of diamonds' says president
Africa analyst Ronak Gopaldas has a roundup of business news from the continent on The Money Show.Read More
Kenyan 'starvation cult' death toll now at more than 400
More than 400 people have died as a result of a "starvation cult" in Kenya.Read More
Egypt creating $5bn artificial river in the desert, parallel to the Nile
It's reported that the planned artificial river will run for over 100 kilometres, parallel to the Nile River.Read More
An expert weighs in on the pros and cons of Ethiopia joining BRICS
The outcome of Ethiopia’s application will likely be known after the next summit in August.Read More
What’s driving Africa’s population growth. And what can change it
The population of Africa is expected to roughly double by 2050.Read More
Kiswahili: How this East African language spread across the world
Morgan J. Robinson speaks about her book and how a standard version of Kiswahili spread across the world.Read More
Chinese company opens $300 million lithium plant in Zimbabwe
A Chinese company has opened a massive lithium plant in Zimbabwe, which has one of the world's largest reserves of this metal.Read More
'Africa’s linguistic diversity goes largely unnoticed in research'
Not much research into multilingualism is conducted in Africa despite having some of the world's most multilingual countries.Read More
African countries doubt modified crops can solve hunger crises
Genetically modified crops may be a solution to hunger but there is scepticism in Africa.Read More