'Binnelanders' actor Bradley Olivier (36) passes away
Beloved Binnelanders actor Bradley Olivier has sadly passed away.
The show’s producer, Human Stark, confirmed the news to Namibian radio station Kosmos 94.1.
The actor reportedly died in hospital on Tuesday (18 July) after having a heart attack.
JUST IN: Bradley Olivier, who played Danny Jantjies in Binnelanders, died in hospital this morning after a heart attack. Information is scarce, but Human Stark, producer of Binnelanders confirmed this to Kosmos 94.1 News. pic.twitter.com/oYSANkUteh' Kosmos 94.1 (@Kosmos941) July 18, 2023
The 36-year-old actor was well known for his role as Danny Jantjies in the Afrikaans soapie.
He also starred as Xavier in the Moja Love telenovela Hope.
This article first appeared on 947 : 'Binnelanders' actor Bradley Olivier (36) passes away
