



Beloved Binnelanders actor Bradley Olivier has sadly passed away.

The show’s producer, Human Stark, confirmed the news to Namibian radio station Kosmos 94.1.

The actor reportedly died in hospital on Tuesday (18 July) after having a heart attack.

The 36-year-old actor was well known for his role as Danny Jantjies in the Afrikaans soapie.

He also starred as Xavier in the Moja Love telenovela Hope.

This article first appeared on 947 : 'Binnelanders' actor Bradley Olivier (36) passes away