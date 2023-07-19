[WATCH] Devastating Cederberg floods aid iconic West Coast flowers super bloom





Lester Kiewit speaks to Lauren Bradley, owner of Enjo Nature Farm in the Cederberg district, about the wonderful early bloom of spring flowers in the region, in part due to the impact of the flooding in the area.

Follow the flower hot spot WhatsApp group to see various species of flowers at specific blooming times: 067 088 6969.

Mother Nature is at it again. Over the past few weeks, there's been devastating floods and devastation in Cederberg, particularly around Citrusdal. If you've seen someone in a lush area filled with sunflowers on Instagram, the picture was probably taken here.

The heavy and earlier-than-expected rainfall caused people to lose their homes and impacted farming and infrastructure in the area.

But, while causing devastation and destruction in some areas, Bradley says some residents are "walking around in disbelief" because these heavy rains have started the iconic West Coast flowers super bloom early.

The super bloom is a natural phenomenon where a beautiful tapestry of flowers blooms from July to September, peaking mid-August.

So, despite the rains and devastation, Bradley says, "There's something to smile about."

Bradley says that very few things in life are free, but seeing these flowers is.

