[WATCH] Devastating Cederberg floods aid iconic West Coast flowers super bloom
Lester Kiewit speaks to Lauren Bradley, owner of Enjo Nature Farm in the Cederberg district, about the wonderful early bloom of spring flowers in the region, in part due to the impact of the flooding in the area.
Listen to the conversation below.
Follow the flower hot spot WhatsApp group to see various species of flowers at specific blooming times: 067 088 6969.
Mother Nature is at it again. Over the past few weeks, there's been devastating floods and devastation in Cederberg, particularly around Citrusdal. If you've seen someone in a lush area filled with sunflowers on Instagram, the picture was probably taken here.
The heavy and earlier-than-expected rainfall caused people to lose their homes and impacted farming and infrastructure in the area.
But, while causing devastation and destruction in some areas, Bradley says some residents are "walking around in disbelief" because these heavy rains have started the iconic West Coast flowers super bloom early.
The super bloom is a natural phenomenon where a beautiful tapestry of flowers blooms from July to September, peaking mid-August.
So, despite the rains and devastation, Bradley says, "There's something to smile about."
See for yourself.
Nature went from this...
To this...
Bradley says that very few things in life are free, but seeing these flowers is.
Follow the flower hot spot WhatsApp group to see various species of flowers at specific blooming times: 067 088 6969.
Or follow Enjo Nature Farm on social media for more.
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : [WATCH] Devastating Cederberg floods aid iconic West Coast flowers super bloom
More from Lifestyle
What happens when salesperson doesn't disclose accident history of a used car?
Wendy Knowler relates the horror story of a long-time client who was misled about her latest purchase by a branded dealership.Read More
'Fastvertising': Did you see maize meal brand credit itself for Jozi snow?
Iconic local brand Iwisa whipped up a quick and 'cool' response to the recent Joburg snowfall, taking advantage of the #jozisnow hashtag.Read More
'While legality around tandem paragliding is unclear, it needs to be regulated'
Following an accident in 2004, the Supreme Court of Appeal agreed that the act of tandem paragliding was illegal.Read More
[WATCH] Country music star Lambert slammed for calling out fans taking a selfie
An irked Miranda Lambert said her fans were worried about taking selfies when they should be listening to her music.Read More
[LISTEN] 'In this day and age, why do I need to warm up my car before driving?'
Is there a science behind 'warming up our cars' or has it become a subconscious habit?Read More
[LISTEN] Exciting updates from the Volkswagen factory in Kariega
Volkswagen recently hosted a media event, and spoke about exciting environmental and production updates we could be seeing soon.Read More
‘Binnelanders’ confirms actor Bradley Olivier is ‘on life support’
‘Binnelanders’ actor Bradley Olivier is not dead and is in hospital on life support, it has been confirmed.Read More
Gold medals and world records: Team SA shines at World Para Athletics Champs
Team SA made us proud at this year's World Para Athletics Championships.Read More
Do you know the difference between a service plan and a maintenance plan?
Whether buying new or used, getting some sort of cover to help with vehicle maintenance costs is advised by car experts.Read More
More from Local
Joburg CBD explosion: Secondary explosions possible - 'We beg you, STAY AWAY!'
An explosion in Johannesburg on Wednesday evening caused massive damage to the CBD.Read More
DA forges ahead with court bid on SA govt's obligation to arrest Putin
Russian President Vladimir Putin is wanted by the International Criminal Court for war crimes. The Presidency said that it made the decision by mutual agreement for Putin to give the BRICS Summit a miss and to send his foreign affairs minister instead.Read More
Cause of Joburg CBD explosion after 1 death, 41 casualties undetermined
Eyewitnesses and people living near the explosion site have reported a strong smell of gas lingering in the air, long after the explosion.Read More
'Fastvertising': Did you see maize meal brand credit itself for Jozi snow?
Iconic local brand Iwisa whipped up a quick and 'cool' response to the recent Joburg snowfall, taking advantage of the #jozisnow hashtag.Read More
Several commuters injured in Bree Street underground gas explosion
In the aftermath of the explosion, several taxis carrying passengers were trapped on the road.Read More
Inflation slows to 20-month low, but 25 bps rate hike still 'likely'
The latest inflation numbers from Stats SA come on the eve of the Reserve Bank's interest rate announcement on Thursday.Read More
Chaos in Joburg CBD after suspected gas explosion in Bree Street
The area is a scene of chaos on Wednesday evening, with eyewitnesses taking to social media to share shocking video footage and images of large and deep cracks on the road.Read More
Will SARB give SA a break or is an interest rate hike inevitable?
South Africans are holding our breath to see if the SA Reserve Bank will be announcing another interest rate hike on Thursday.Read More
[LISTEN] The Good Party will NOT be joining the DA's 'problematic' moonshot pact
The Good Party were not invited to join the DA's pact to unseat the ANC, but if they were they "wouldn't jump onboard".Read More