Truck attacks: DA to lay terrorism charges
Africa Melane speaks with Dianne Kohler Barnard, DA member of the Joint Standing Committee on Intelligence.
Twenty-two trucks were attacked and torched across the country between 10 July and 12 July.
So far, five people have been arrested and charged with aggravated robbery, malicious damage to property, conspiracy to commit a crime and attempted murder.
Barnard is set to lay charges against the culprits in terms of the Protection of Constitutional Democracy against Terrorist and Related Activities Act (POCDATARA Act).
She says that these suspects should be charged with economic terrorism, in terms of this act.
The destruction of the trucks fits with multiple subsections of the definition.Dianne Kolher Bernard, Joint Standing Committee on Intelligence Member - DA
It is clearly the work of a syndicate which operates in a particular way with the intention of causing maximum destruction and panic in the country.Dianne Kolher Bernard, Joint Standing Committee on Intelligence Member - DA
She adds that the attacks could drive away investors and push the economy deeper into a depression.
How they have not charged them under this act is a complete mystery to all.Dianne Kolher Bernard, Joint Standing Committee on Intelligence Member - DA
The charges will be laid at the Berea Police Station in KwaZulu Natal.
Listen to the interview for more.
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Truck attacks: DA to lay terrorism charges
