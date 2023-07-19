



Zolani Mahola is a South African singer, actress, storyteller and world-renowned inspirational speaker, now also known under the stage name The One Who Sings. She turns 42 years old today.

Mahola is most famously known as the lead singer of the internationally-acclaimed, pan-African South African music group Freshlyground.

RELATED: MZANSI'S 'THE ONE WHO SINGS' TO OPEN FOR GRAMMY WINNER, GREGORY PORTER IN CPT

If you're proudly South African, you probably know the band's biggest hit, Doo Be Doo.

But Mahola has made incredible music, like this:

1) All because of you

2) Get up

3) I'll know no shore

4) Remember who you are

5) Free as a bird

6) Call you by name

7) Thetha mama

8) Vegabond

9) We rise

Here's to 42! May all The One Who Sings' dreams come true!

This article first appeared on KFM : Happy 42nd birthday, Zolani Mahola... The One Who Sings!