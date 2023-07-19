Ramaphosa to pass bill that takes South Africa's official languages to 12 today
A bill that will make sign language the twelfth official language of the country has been unanimously passed by the National Assembly.
The Constitution Eighteenth Amendment Bill was introduced to Parliament in January, aimed at giving people who are deaf or who are hearing impaired, equal protection before the law.
On 02 May 2023, the National Assembly approved that section six of the Constitution of the Republic of South Africa, 1996 be amended to include South African Sign Language (SASL) as an official language.
Today, President Cyril Ramaphosa will sign into law the South African Sign Language (SASL) Bill during a ceremony at the Union Buildings in Pretoria.
This means that means that South African Sign Language (SASL) will now be recognized as the 12th official language.
It's important to note that South African Sign Language (SASL) is not universally recognised, but it's important when it comes to promoting language and its dialects in South Africa... and of course, diversity and inclusion.
RELATED: Parly passes bill to make sign language SA's twelfth official language
This article first appeared on KFM : Ramaphosa to pass bill that takes South Africa's official languages to 12 today
Source : https://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/File:Ghanaian_sign_language_interpreter_working_at_University_of_Education_Winneba.jpg
More from Local
Joburg CBD explosion: Secondary explosions possible - 'We beg you, STAY AWAY!'
An explosion in Johannesburg on Wednesday evening caused massive damage to the CBD.Read More
DA forges ahead with court bid on SA govt's obligation to arrest Putin
Russian President Vladimir Putin is wanted by the International Criminal Court for war crimes. The Presidency said that it made the decision by mutual agreement for Putin to give the BRICS Summit a miss and to send his foreign affairs minister instead.Read More
Cause of Joburg CBD explosion after 1 death, scores of casualties undetermined
Eyewitnesses and people living near the explosion site have reported a strong smell of gas lingering in the air, long after the explosion.Read More
'Fastvertising': Did you see maize meal brand credit itself for Jozi snow?
Iconic local brand Iwisa whipped up a quick and 'cool' response to the recent Joburg snowfall, taking advantage of the #jozisnow hashtag.Read More
Several commuters injured in Bree Street underground gas explosion
In the aftermath of the explosion, several taxis carrying passengers were trapped on the road.Read More
Inflation slows to 20-month low, but 25 bps rate hike still 'likely'
The latest inflation numbers from Stats SA come on the eve of the Reserve Bank's interest rate announcement on Thursday.Read More
Chaos in Joburg CBD after suspected gas explosion in Bree Street
The area is a scene of chaos on Wednesday evening, with eyewitnesses taking to social media to share shocking video footage and images of large and deep cracks on the road.Read More
Will SARB give SA a break or is an interest rate hike inevitable?
South Africans are holding our breath to see if the SA Reserve Bank will be announcing another interest rate hike on Thursday.Read More
[LISTEN] The Good Party will NOT be joining the DA's 'problematic' moonshot pact
The Good Party were not invited to join the DA's pact to unseat the ANC, but if they were they "wouldn't jump onboard".Read More