Over-the-counter birth control pill approved in the US
John Maytham speaks with Head of Reproductive Medicine Unit at UCT and Groote Schuur, Dr. Milika Patel.
This non-prescription birth control could be available by early 2024.
This could greatly improve people’s access to contraception as it could save on the costs and hassle of getting a prescription from a doctor, or any other "gatekeepers", according to Patel.
I think that it is critically important having gatekeepers removed… women should be in charge of their own reproductive choices.Dr. Milika Patel, Head of Reproductive Medicine Unit - UCT/Groote Schuur
She says this pill has very few contraindications, but people should still ensure they are eligible to take it.
They are skipping the consultation, but they must still go through a checklist of things to see whether this pill is safe for them.Dr. Milika Patel, Head of Reproductive Medicine Unit - UCT/Groote Schuur
She adds this is a progesterone only pill which is safer than the pill with oestrogen.
For this pill to be effective it must be taken at the same time every day, or else there is a risk of accidental pregnancy.
Listen to the interview above for more.
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Over-the-counter birth control pill approved in the US
More from World
Wagner fighters touch down in Central African Republic to secure referendum
African correspondent Crystal Orderson weighs in on why Wagner is still in the Central African Republic.Read More
Iconic: Take a tour of the world’s biggest cruise ship
When completed, the Royal Caribbean's 'Icon of the Seas' will steal the title of the largest cruise ship in the world.Read More
Sailor and his dog rescued after months stranded at sea
An Australian sailor and his dog were rescued after being lost at sea for three months.Read More
China's 'full-time children' trend result of burnout and slow employment
'Full time children' is a growing trend in China because they need a break from exhausting work lives and slow employment.Read More
US accidentally sends MILLIONS of military emails to Mali, an ally of Russia
Sensitive information from the US military was accidentally emailed to Mali, a country allied with Russia.Read More
SA and Canada are worlds apart, but their street gangs have a lot in common
In both countries, street gangs are largely found in marginalised communities, suffering from poverty and limited opportunities.Read More
Prince George could break royal tradition by NOT serving in the military
Prince George will likely be able to choose to break royal tradition and not join the armed forces before he becomes king.Read More
US climate envoy in China for global warming talks amid EXTREME heatwave
Parts of the Northern Hemisphere are facing an extreme heatwave, with the hottest day in the planet’s history being recorded this month.Read More
Musk admits Twitter cash flow is STILL negative and 50% drop in ad revenue
Despite drastic cost-cutting measures and various efforts to monetise the platform, things are still not looking good for Twitter.Read More
More from Health & Fitness
Is new 'blood washing' treatment giving false hope to those with long Covid?
As of yet, there is no evidence to prove that blood washing successfully treats long Covid.Read More
Hear us out... this is why you should take a walk with us!
Walking the Talk is good for everyone. But in case you forgot, here are just 10 benefits of outdoor exercise...Read More
How Momentum Multiply’s Innovative Tech Supports Members’ Journey To Wellness
John Perlman speaks to Momentum Multiply about their data-driven insights and tech solutions for improved wellness.Read More
Psychedelic therapy: It’s more than just a ‘trip’
Psychedelic compounds are said to help with depression, anxiety and trauma.Read More
Sleep Disturbances: ‘Sleep deprivation has become the norm for many people’
“When you don't get enough sleep, it means you are not getting enough repair and replenishments in your body.”Read More
Go AWOL... at this affordable outdoor fitness experience
Anton Slabbert, a fitness instructor at AWOL (A Way of Life) speaks about this outdoor fitness experience based in Camps Bay.Read More
[WATCH] Introducing FlexiGyn™: The ground-breaking gynaecological device
The award-winning device has made gynaecological care accessible to girls and women across Africa.Read More
How Momentum Multiply helps their members stretch the Rand
John Perlman speaks to Momentum Multiply about how they enable their members to save more in today’s financial climate.Read More
UV nail dryers used in gel manicures could increase risk of skin cancer
A new study suggests that UV-nail polish dryers, similar to tanning beds, may increase the risk of early-onset skin cancer.Read More