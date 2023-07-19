Over-the-counter birth control pill approved in the US





John Maytham speaks with Head of Reproductive Medicine Unit at UCT and Groote Schuur, Dr. Milika Patel.

This non-prescription birth control could be available by early 2024.

This could greatly improve people’s access to contraception as it could save on the costs and hassle of getting a prescription from a doctor, or any other "gatekeepers", according to Patel.

I think that it is critically important having gatekeepers removed… women should be in charge of their own reproductive choices. Dr. Milika Patel, Head of Reproductive Medicine Unit - UCT/Groote Schuur

She says this pill has very few contraindications, but people should still ensure they are eligible to take it.

They are skipping the consultation, but they must still go through a checklist of things to see whether this pill is safe for them. Dr. Milika Patel, Head of Reproductive Medicine Unit - UCT/Groote Schuur

She adds this is a progesterone only pill which is safer than the pill with oestrogen.

For this pill to be effective it must be taken at the same time every day, or else there is a risk of accidental pregnancy.

