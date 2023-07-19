Australia’s Victoria pulls out of hosting 2026 Commonwealth Games
Bongani Bingwa speaks to foreign correspondent Adam Gilchrist about the world’s trending news stories, including Australia's withdrawal as the Commonwealth Games host.
(Skip to 1.39)
Preparations for the 2026 Commonwealth Games are in disarray after the Australian state of Victoria pulled out as host.
According to Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews, the state withdrew due to budget blowouts, with the projected cost having now tripled and become “well and truly too much”.
Costs are projected to amount to more than A$7 billion (about R85 billion) from a budgeted A$2.6 billion (about R32 billion).
“Frankly, A$6-A$7bn for a 12-day sporting event, we’re not doing that… I will not take money out of hospitals and schools to fund an event that is three times the cost as estimated and budgeted for last year,” Andrews says.
In April 2022, Victoria volunteered to play host to the games after the Commonwealth Games Federation struggled to find a host.
The Commonwealth Games now has a huge question mark, [we] constantly see them cancelling because they are too expensive.Adam Gilcrest, foreign correspondent
Scroll up to listen to the discussion.
This article first appeared on 947 : Australia’s Victoria pulls out of hosting 2026 Commonwealth Games
Source : https://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/File:Flag_of_the_Commonwealth_Games_Federation.jpg
More from Sport
Royal AM likely to make Harry Gwala stadium its new home ground
Following Maritzburg United's relegation from the PSL, the team may have to vacate the Harry Gwala stadium as their home ground.Read More
Janine van Wyk disappointed to miss World Cup, but is not ready to retire yet
The 36-year-old is hoping to become the most capped African footballer of all-time.Read More
African teams could cause upsets at the Women’s World Cup
"There’s a strong chance one of the African teams could make the knockouts... and they all have the potential to stir things up."Read More
South Africa targeting more than 20 medals at upcoming University Games in China
The Chinese city of Chengdu will host the 31st summer edition of the Games from the 28th of July to the 8th of August.Read More
Bafana Bafana fitness trainer Kelvin Mandla Dlomo gives insight into his career
Dlomo was part of the backroom staff for Bafana Bafana at the recently concluded COSAFA Cup.Read More
Simoné Kruger closes the World Para Champs with discus world record & gold medal
The 18-year-old rewrote history in the F38 discus event, setting a new world record with a throw of 38.1m to snatch the gold medal.Read More
'Carlos Alcaraz can dominate the sport of tennis for many years to come'
The 20-year-old won his first Wimbledon title on Sunday after beating Novak Djokovic in a 5 set thriller.Read More
Player union slams SAFA regarding bonus pay, as Banyana pay dispute drags on
Banyana Banyana get their FIFA Women's World Cup underway against Sweden on Sunday 23 July.Read More
Netball World Cup: Ticket cost R700 - how many South Africans can afford that?
Blanche de la Guerre, CEO of Netball SA, speaks about Netball World Cup ticket prices.Read More
More from Business
What happens when salesperson doesn't disclose accident history of a used car?
Wendy Knowler relates the horror story of a long-time client who was misled about her latest purchase by a branded dealership.Read More
De Beers deal will make Botswana 'global capital of diamonds' says president
Africa analyst Ronak Gopaldas has a roundup of business news from the continent on The Money Show.Read More
'Fastvertising': Did you see maize meal brand credit itself for Jozi snow?
Iconic local brand Iwisa whipped up a quick and 'cool' response to the recent Joburg snowfall, taking advantage of the #jozisnow hashtag.Read More
Inflation slows to 20-month low, but 25 bps rate hike still 'likely'
The latest inflation numbers from Stats SA come on the eve of the Reserve Bank's interest rate announcement on Thursday.Read More
Will SARB give SA a break or is an interest rate hike inevitable?
South Africans are holding our breath to see if the SA Reserve Bank will be announcing another interest rate hike on Thursday.Read More
Energy analyst: 'Jan Oberholzer parting ways with Eskom is a HUGE loss'
Former Eskom chief operating officer Jan Oberholzer will be parting ways with the power utility at the end of July.Read More
Rooibos farmers emerge largely unscathed from destruction of WCape floods
Bruce Whitfield gets an update from Martin Bergh, MD of Rooibos Ltd and member of the SA Rooibos Council board.Read More
Be very careful what you feed your dog if you want a healthy pet says Pup Chef
Kirsten Vieira started gourmet pet food company Pup Chef to save her own dog's life after he underwent major stomach surgeries.Read More
Looming global crises - how we respond will 'change the world'
News24's Qaanitah Hunter reviews "The Power of Crisis" in which Ian Bremmer cites a trio of crises coming - global health emergencies, transformative climate change and the AI revolution.Read More