One Transnet port to be partly privatised: 'It's a step in the right direction'

Streaming issues? Report here
bongani-show-cardjpg bongani-show-cardjpg
702 Breakfast with Bongani Bingwa
06:00 - 09:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: The Clement Manyathela Show
See full line-up
702 Breakfast with Bongani Bingwa
06:00 - 09:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
'Fastvertising': Did you see maize meal brand credit itself for Jozi snow? Iconic local brand Iwisa whipped up a quick and 'cool' response to the recent Joburg snowfall, taking advantage of the #jozisnow h... 19 July 2023 8:18 PM
Several commuters injured in Bree Street underground gas explosion In the aftermath of the explosion, several taxis carrying passengers were trapped on the road. 19 July 2023 8:01 PM
Chaos in Joburg CBD after suspected gas explosion in Bree Street The area is a scene of chaos on Wednesday evening, with eyewitnesses taking to social media to share shocking video footage and im... 19 July 2023 7:08 PM
View all Local
[LISTEN] The Good Party will NOT be joining the DA's 'problematic' moonshot pact The Good Party were not invited to join the DA's pact to unseat the ANC, but if they were they "wouldn't jump onboard". 19 July 2023 3:31 PM
Putin won't attend BRICS Summit, Presidency confirms In a statement, The Presidency said Russia would be represented by the country’s foreign minister - Sergey Lavrov. 19 July 2023 1:03 PM
Wagner fighters touch down in Central African Republic to secure referendum African correspondent Crystal Orderson weighs in on why Wagner is still in the Central African Republic. 19 July 2023 12:07 PM
View all Politics
What happens when salesperson doesn't disclose accident history of a used car? Wendy Knowler relates the horror story of a long-time client who was misled about her latest purchase by a branded dealership. 19 July 2023 9:52 PM
De Beers deal will make Botswana 'global capital of diamonds' says president Africa analyst Ronak Gopaldas has a roundup of business news from the continent on The Money Show. 19 July 2023 9:06 PM
Will SARB give SA a break or is an interest rate hike inevitable? South Africans are holding our breath to see if the SA Reserve Bank will be announcing another interest rate hike on Thursday. 19 July 2023 4:45 PM
View all Business
'While legality around tandem paragliding is unclear, it needs to be regulated' Following an accident in 2004, the Supreme Court of Appeal agreed that the act of tandem paragliding was illegal. 19 July 2023 6:05 PM
[WATCH] Country music star Lambert slammed for calling out fans taking a selfie An irked Miranda Lambert said her fans were worried about taking selfies when they should be listening to her music. 19 July 2023 4:18 PM
[LISTEN] 'In this day and age, why do I need to warm up my car before driving?' Is there a science behind 'warming up our cars' or has it become a subconscious habit? 19 July 2023 4:05 PM
View all Lifestyle
Royal AM likely to make Harry Gwala stadium its new home ground Following Maritzburg United's relegation from the PSL, the team may have to vacate the Harry Gwala stadium as their home ground. 19 July 2023 8:46 PM
Janine van Wyk disappointed to miss World Cup, but is not ready to retire yet The 36-year-old is hoping to become the most capped African footballer of all-time. 19 July 2023 8:21 PM
African teams could cause upsets at the Women’s World Cup "There’s a strong chance one of the African teams could make the knockouts... and they all have the potential to stir things up." 19 July 2023 11:20 AM
View all Sport
Tems and Grammy award winner Zakes Bantwini to headline DStv Delicious! Step out for a ‘Joyous Celebration’ of African heritage as SA’s favourite lifestyle festival turns a terrific 10 19 July 2023 6:53 PM
Barbie adds virtual social media influencer to her career list Barbie was developed in 1959 as a doll. Since then, she has evolved through a series of physical and digital iterations. 19 July 2023 1:36 PM
‘Binnelanders’ confirms actor Bradley Olivier is ‘on life support’ ‘Binnelanders’ actor Bradley Olivier is not dead and is in hospital on life support, it has been confirmed. 19 July 2023 1:17 PM
View all Entertainment
Wagner fighters touch down in Central African Republic to secure referendum African correspondent Crystal Orderson weighs in on why Wagner is still in the Central African Republic. 19 July 2023 12:07 PM
Over-the-counter birth control pill approved in the US The United States Food and Drug Administration has approved the first ever over-the-counter birth control pill. 19 July 2023 10:09 AM
Iconic: Take a tour of the world’s biggest cruise ship When completed, the Royal Caribbean's 'Icon of the Seas' will steal the title of the largest cruise ship in the world. 18 July 2023 2:55 PM
View all World
De Beers deal will make Botswana 'global capital of diamonds' says president Africa analyst Ronak Gopaldas has a roundup of business news from the continent on The Money Show. 19 July 2023 9:06 PM
Kenyan 'starvation cult' death toll now at more than 400 More than 400 people have died as a result of a "starvation cult" in Kenya. 19 July 2023 1:13 PM
Zim embassy in SA to citizens: 'Zimbabwe is ready to receive you' Ahead of Zimbabwe's elections in August, its consul general in Johannesburg, Eria Phiri, said the governing party was focusing on... 19 July 2023 7:56 AM
View all Africa
Mandy Wiener: Joburg CBD explosion – is this what a collapsed city looks like? Johannesburg is collapsing and its dodgy leadership is incapable and weak. 20 July 2023 6:59 AM
What happens when salesperson doesn't disclose accident history of a used car? Wendy Knowler relates the horror story of a long-time client who was misled about her latest purchase by a branded dealership. 19 July 2023 9:52 PM
'Fastvertising': Did you see maize meal brand credit itself for Jozi snow? Iconic local brand Iwisa whipped up a quick and 'cool' response to the recent Joburg snowfall, taking advantage of the #jozisnow h... 19 July 2023 8:18 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Local

One Transnet port to be partly privatised: 'It's a step in the right direction'

19 July 2023 10:22 AM
by Keely Goodall
Tags:
Philippines
Transnet

Transnet to partner with Philippines company to partly privatise one of their ports.

John Perlman speaks with Andrew Pike, Head of Ports, Transport and Logistics at Bowmans Law

Our country’s ports have been struggling with ageing infrastructure and inefficiencies for some time.

Two years ago, President Cyril Ramaphosa announced that private sector participation would be allowed to combat these issues.

Transnet has faced significant criticism for its ailing ports which are reportedly some of the worst in the world.

Transnet will be partnering with a multinational port operator based in the Philippines called International Container Terminal Services Inc (ICTSI), to help with issues at Durban’s flagship container terminal.

Pike says that this is a very well-known company and claims to be the largest independent terminal operator, operating across twenty countries.

Independence is very important in this particular instance.

Andrew Pike, Head of Ports, Transport and Logistics - Bowmans Law

If you look at their performance in some of the ports in which they operate it is really absolutely world class.

Andrew Pike, Head of Ports, Transport and Logistics - Bowmans Law
FILE: A container terminal in Durban. Picture: Bob Adams from Amanzimtoti, South Africa, via Wikimedia Commons
FILE: A container terminal in Durban. Picture: Bob Adams from Amanzimtoti, South Africa, via Wikimedia Commons

He adds that this new company as a partner will likely have management control and will have a mandate to bring change.

It is a huge step in the right direction.

Andrew Pike, Head of Ports, Transport and Logistics - Bowmans Law

Listen to the interview above for more.




19 July 2023 10:22 AM
by Keely Goodall
Tags:
Philippines
Transnet

More from Local

The extensive damage done to roads in the Johannesburg CBD after a gas explosion on 19 July 2023. Picture: Jacques Nelles/Eyewitness News

Joburg CBD explosion: Secondary explosions possible - 'We beg you, STAY AWAY!'

20 July 2023 8:19 AM

An explosion in Johannesburg on Wednesday evening caused massive damage to the CBD.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Democratic Alliance leader, John Steenhuisen. Picture: @Our_DA/Twitter

DA forges ahead with court bid on SA govt's obligation to arrest Putin

20 July 2023 7:55 AM

Russian President Vladimir Putin is wanted by the International Criminal Court for war crimes. The Presidency said that it made the decision by mutual agreement for Putin to give the BRICS Summit a miss and to send his foreign affairs minister instead.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

One person was killed, and 41 others injured in a blast during rush hour that overturned vehicles and destroyed sections of Bree Street and Rissik Street on 19 July 2023. Picture: Jacques Nelles/Eyewitness News

Cause of Joburg CBD explosion after 1 death, scores of casualties undetermined

20 July 2023 7:32 AM

Eyewitnesses and people living near the explosion site have reported a strong smell of gas lingering in the air, long after the explosion.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Screengrab of Donovan Goliath from Iwisa #jozisnow 'outdoor activation' video

'Fastvertising': Did you see maize meal brand credit itself for Jozi snow?

19 July 2023 8:18 PM

Iconic local brand Iwisa whipped up a quick and 'cool' response to the recent Joburg snowfall, taking advantage of the #jozisnow hashtag.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Several commuters have been seriously injured during an underground gas explosion near the Bree Taxi Rank in central Johannesburg. Picture: Katlego Jiyane/Eyewitness New.

Several commuters injured in Bree Street underground gas explosion

19 July 2023 8:01 PM

In the aftermath of the explosion, several taxis carrying passengers were trapped on the road.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Picture: Pexels

Inflation slows to 20-month low, but 25 bps rate hike still 'likely'

19 July 2023 7:31 PM

The latest inflation numbers from Stats SA come on the eve of the Reserve Bank's interest rate announcement on Thursday.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Chaos in Joburg CBD after suspected gas explosion in Bree Street

19 July 2023 7:08 PM

The area is a scene of chaos on Wednesday evening, with eyewitnesses taking to social media to share shocking video footage and images of large and deep cracks on the road.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Picture: Pexels

Will SARB give SA a break or is an interest rate hike inevitable?

19 July 2023 4:45 PM

South Africans are holding our breath to see if the SA Reserve Bank will be announcing another interest rate hike on Thursday.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Good Party leaders in Cape Town press conference on Sunday 22 August 2021 where party leader, Patricia de Lille announced Brett Herron (centre) as the mayoral candidate for the City of Cape Town in the 2021 local government elections. Picture: Twitter/@ForGoodZA

[LISTEN] The Good Party will NOT be joining the DA's 'problematic' moonshot pact

19 July 2023 3:31 PM

The Good Party were not invited to join the DA's pact to unseat the ANC, but if they were they "wouldn't jump onboard".

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

SANDF members on parade during a dress rehearsal for the 2022 State of the Nation Address at City Hall on 9 February 2022. Picture: @ParliamentofRSA/Twitter

[LISTEN] Deploying the SANDF is expensive – where does the money go?

19 July 2023 1:41 PM

Millions are spent every time the South African National Defence Force is deployed.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Mandy Wiener: Joburg CBD explosion – is this what a collapsed city looks like?

Opinion

DA forges ahead with court bid on SA govt's obligation to arrest Putin

Local

Cause of Joburg CBD explosion after 1 death, 41 casualties undetermined

Local

EWN Highlights

Royal AM likely to make Harry Gwala stadium its new home ground

19 July 2023 10:46 PM

Janine van Wyk disappointed to miss World Cup, but is not ready to retire yet

19 July 2023 10:21 PM

The day that was: Khumalo identifies 1 attacker, no SA for Putin, more snow

19 July 2023 10:04 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA