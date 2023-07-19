One Transnet port to be partly privatised: 'It's a step in the right direction'
John Perlman speaks with Andrew Pike, Head of Ports, Transport and Logistics at Bowmans Law
Our country’s ports have been struggling with ageing infrastructure and inefficiencies for some time.
Two years ago, President Cyril Ramaphosa announced that private sector participation would be allowed to combat these issues.
Transnet has faced significant criticism for its ailing ports which are reportedly some of the worst in the world.
Transnet will be partnering with a multinational port operator based in the Philippines called International Container Terminal Services Inc (ICTSI), to help with issues at Durban’s flagship container terminal.
Pike says that this is a very well-known company and claims to be the largest independent terminal operator, operating across twenty countries.
Independence is very important in this particular instance.Andrew Pike, Head of Ports, Transport and Logistics - Bowmans Law
If you look at their performance in some of the ports in which they operate it is really absolutely world class.Andrew Pike, Head of Ports, Transport and Logistics - Bowmans Law
He adds that this new company as a partner will likely have management control and will have a mandate to bring change.
It is a huge step in the right direction.Andrew Pike, Head of Ports, Transport and Logistics - Bowmans Law
Listen to the interview above for more.
Source : https://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/File:Container_terminal,_Durban_(40598229624).jpg
