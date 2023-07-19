Scorched earth: Millions hit by extreme heat across the globe
Every weekday morning 702/CapeTalk UK correspondent Adam Gilchrist joins Bongani Bingwa for The World View.
"Really? People are queuing up to watch the world burn!?"
702/CapeTalk UK correspondent Adam Gilchrist joins Bongani Bingwa to give an update on the heatwaves being seen in various parts of the world.
In Death Valley, California - which is known as one of the hottest places on Earth - the mercury hit a scorching 48.9 degrees celcius on Monday night which, if confirmed, would set a new record for the hottest midnight ever.
People are deliberately driving into Death Valley to see how hot it could get.Adam Gilchrist, 702/CapeTalk UK correspondent
Visitors are arriving to see if it can break the all time record of 56.6 degrees celcius.Adam Gilchrist, 702/CapeTalk UK correspondent
@worldeconomicforum Death Valley in California hit 54.4°C (130°F) on Sunday #deathvalley #california #usa #heatwave #globalwarming #climatechange ♬ original sound - World Economic Forum
Elsewhere in the world, people are also feeling the heat:
It's now 19 days consecutively of 43 degrees plus of Phoenix, Arizona, 46 degrees, a new high in the island of Sardinia in the Mediterranean.Adam Gilchrist, 702/CapeTalk UK correspondent
Warnings of extreme heat in any number of Mediterranean countries - Greece have got problems with wildfires, Spain has faced consecutive heatwaves.Adam Gilchrist, 702/CapeTalk UK correspondent
It comes as red alerts were this past weekend issued for 16 cities across Italy as the country braces for record highs.
The World Meteorological Organisation (WMO) says heatwaves will become more frequent and severe in the future as a result of climate change.
RELATED:Deadly 'Cerberus' heawave (48 degrees Celsius!) turns Europe into HELL ON EARTH
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_133794985_thermometer-with-high-temperature-on-the-city-with-glowing-sun-background-heatwave-concept.html?vti=od66oqspaxjincu6r0-1-43
More from International
Question mark hangs over Ukraine's membership of NATO as summit begins
US president Joe Biden has said the Russia-Ukraine conflict must end before Ukraine can join NATO.Read More
When President Biden's away...cocaine comes out to play?!
On the 4th of July weekend when US President Joe Biden and his family were away on holiday, a substance tested to be cocaine was found in the White House.Read More
Latvia swears in EU’s first openly gay president
Edgars Rinkevics has advocated for equal relationship rights for all queer people since he publicly came out in 2014.Read More
McDonald's launches R4k wedding package
The McDonald's wedding menu is accompanied by the slogan: "Make wedding moments unforgettable."Read More
Fancy a winter getaway? Barbie's Malibu Beach House lists on Airbnb
Barbie's long-time beau Ken will host visitors to the renovated Malibu Beach House located on the California beach front.Read More
Does cannabis hold the answer to protecting athletes from brain damage?
A new study suggests that chronic cannabis consumption could offset the effects of repeated blows to the head.Read More
Teen on Titanic submersible was 'terrified' about the trip – family
The 19-year-old Suleman Dawood was on the sub with his father for Father's Day weekend.Read More
Search underway for missing tourist submarine on a dive to the Titanic wreck
The submarine, which can hold up to five people, hosts tours of the Titanic wreckage for about $250 000 (R4.5m) per person.Read More
[WATCH] Knock, knock, knocking on a coffins door: Dead woman comes alive at wake
Bella Montoya, a 76-year-old woman from Ecuador, was declared 'dead' by a doctor, only to knock on her coffin during her wake.Read More