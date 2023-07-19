Wagner fighters touch down in Central African Republic to secure referendum
Bongani Bingwa interviews African correspondent Crystal Orderson.
Hundreds of "experienced" Wagner Group fighters have touched down in the Central African Republic ahead of a referendum on 30 July.
According to reports, the mercenaries will vote on a constitutional change which could see President Faustin Archange Touadera sitting a third term in office.
In the past weeks, several sources have reported that Wagner mercenaries were leaving the Central African Republic, however, the government has denied these claims.
The future of Yevgeny Prigozhin's group is uncertain following the short-lived mutiny against Russia's Valdimir Putin.
Wagner's" arrived in the Central African Republic' Spriter Team (@SpriterTeam) July 17, 2023
IL-76 delivered a batch of 200 Wagner PMC fighters to Bangui, who replaced their colleagues there. pic.twitter.com/wtdCbzdGQt
20 fighters of PMC "Wagner" received the highest government awards of the Central African Republic for their contribution to strengthening the country's security and training of the country's security forces pic.twitter.com/nqewit4vId' Spriter Team (@SpriterTeam) July 13, 2023
If you thought that the Wagner group was simply going to disappear from the Central African Republic, think again.Crystal Orderson, African correspondent
