Man leaves globe-trotting childhood teddy on mountain in 'beary' scary moment

Do you still have a beloved toy or teddy bear from your childhood?

A man named, Alastair Tyson, from Castle Douglas in Scotland does and he takes his teddy bear named Mini Tyson all around the world with him - yes, this bear gets to travel more than most people do.

It's reported that human Tyson even took bear Tyson with him on honeymoon where the little family spent time climbing a Munro peak in Glenchoe.

Friedman says that once human Alastair reaches the top of the peak, he takes selfies... of Mini Tyson who's the star of his show and social media pages.

If you're a hiker, you'll know that there are over 200 Munro mountain peaks and if you climb all of them (or bag Munro's as it's called among hike lovers), it's "considered one of the biggest achievements" - so far, Tyson, Mini Tyson and his wife have submitted 50.

But, as they returned from their summit, human Tyson realised that he forget mini teddy Tyson on the mountain... and yes, this incident made local (and global) news headlines.

Globetrotting teddy bear rescued from Scottish mountain near Glencoe after being left behind

Upon realising that teddy bear Tyson was missing in action, human Tyson took to social media asking people to help find teddy Tyson for a cash reward... AND THEY DID!

Someone found teddy Tyson.

Friedman says that Tyson was a bit "wet and bedraggled but he was found alive and well" and was (thankfully) reunited with human Tyson - where he belongs.

This one begs the question, how far will you go to save something with intense sentimental value?

