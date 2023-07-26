It's time to adopt solar as your backup power solution

Streaming issues? Report here
Kenny Maistry 1500 x 1500 2020 Kenny Maistry 1500 x 1500 2020
Soulful Sundays with Kenny Maistry
10:00 - 13:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: Soulful Sundays
See full line-up
Soulful Sundays with Kenny Maistry
10:00 - 13:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
'EFF has enhanced checks and balances of our political system' - UDM's Holomisa The UDM was among political parties that joined the EFF at FNB stadium on Saturday to celebrate the party's 10th-year anniversary.... 29 July 2023 4:15 PM
ANC Veterans League against party going into coalitions as 2024 approaches The league's Snuki Zikalala said if the ANC is set to win the 2024 elections, it will do so without being in coalition with any ot... 29 July 2023 4:09 PM
Ukrainian association protests against staging of Russian ballet Swan Lake Protestors gathered outside Montecasino on Saturday, calling on South Africa 'to immediately and unequivocally condemn Russia’s co... 29 July 2023 3:40 PM
View all Local
'EFF has enhanced checks and balances of our political system' - UDM's Holomisa The UDM was among political parties that joined the EFF at FNB stadium on Saturday to celebrate the party's 10th-year anniversary.... 29 July 2023 4:15 PM
ANC Veterans League against party going into coalitions as 2024 approaches The league's Snuki Zikalala said if the ANC is set to win the 2024 elections, it will do so without being in coalition with any ot... 29 July 2023 4:09 PM
Malema praises Mazzotti, says EFF 'not ashamed of associating with him' The controversial tobacco trader who gave the red berets money in order to register as a political party with the Independent Elec... 28 July 2023 8:03 AM
View all Politics
High Court quashes government's beef with plant-based meat The High Court has ruled against government's seizure of vegetable-based products with names associated to meat products. 28 July 2023 5:33 PM
South Africa's first-of-its-kind laptop library is here thanks to TechMarkit Thanks to their first-of-its-kind Laptop Library programme you can "lend" a laptop or notebook for a nominal refundable deposit. 28 July 2023 4:01 PM
Premier Lesufi commits to creating 6000 jobs every month for the next year Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi has committed to creating 6000 jobs a month for the next year to address high unemployment. 28 July 2023 8:49 AM
View all Business
Taste test! Get ready for another Great South African Bake Off Sara-Jayne Makwala King chats to comedian and host Lesego Tlhabi and judge and chef Paul Hartmann about the Great SA Bake Off. 30 July 2023 10:25 AM
Matrics in Antarctica: ‘A life-changing adventure’ The initiative was created to inspire the country’s youth to think about how their actions impact the environment. 30 July 2023 9:09 AM
Celebrating women: World’s largest database of female-owned businesses loading… Food design agency, Studio H, aims to launch a comprehensive database of women-led and women-owned businesses in the food and beve... 30 July 2023 7:53 AM
View all Lifestyle
Springboks bag a narrow win against Los pumas Lock forward Eben Etzebeth opened the scoring 19 minutes into the contest.  Damien de Allende would follow suit adding his name to... 30 July 2023 10:45 AM
Two from two for Spar Proteas - up next: Jamaica Jeante Strydom, who only made her debut for South Africa against Wales in their opening game, was named ‘Player of the Match’. 30 July 2023 10:36 AM
Netball World Cup: Spar Proteas look to keep momentum going against Sri Lanka On Friday, South Africa beat Wales 61-50 in front of a packed Cape International Convention Centre, and they hope to keep their wi... 29 July 2023 1:13 PM
View all Sport
Local comediennes share funny birth stories in new show Sara Jayne Makwala King speaks to Melissa Ohlsson and Lerato Sukhulu about their show Mother Funnies. 30 July 2023 9:37 AM
Thato Matelane talks comedy, near-death experiences and being different Amy MacIver was in conversation with Thato Mabelane, a comedian, swimmer, South African rower, breast cancer survivor, volunteer a... 29 July 2023 1:01 PM
Chilly weather = Netflix & chill with these highly recommended shows This weekend's weather is perfect to Netflix and chill! Matt Green has a list of shows to keep you entertained as it pours. 28 July 2023 12:50 PM
View all Entertainment
Singapore executes woman for first time in almost two decades Saridewi Binte Djamani was hanged in Singapore on Friday afternoon after being convicted of a drug crime. 28 July 2023 3:08 PM
Allyship or dependency... What is Putin's goal with Russia-Africa summit? The Russia-Africa summit is currently underway, but many European countries are skeptical of the summit. 28 July 2023 12:37 PM
Ban smartphones from ALL schools, everywhere - United Nations UNESCO is calling for all smartphones to be banned from all schools around the world. 28 July 2023 9:54 AM
View all World
Russia-Africa summit: Black Sea Grain deal 'top of the agenda' President Cyril Ramaphosa is leading the South African delegation at the second Russia-Africa summit. 27 July 2023 8:45 AM
Reflecting on Gukurahundi genocide: 'It committed unspeakable atrocities' [LISTEN] What actually happened during Zimbabwe's Gukurahundi genocide. 24 July 2023 4:09 PM
Russia-Africa summit provides a global stage for Moscow to puff up its power The key question for African citizens to ask is: whose interests are being served? 24 July 2023 11:07 AM
View all Africa
'Jani was too honest to survive in SA' - Herman Lategan on Jani Allan's death Allan was widely considered to be one of the first celebrity journalists in SA, making her mark in the media in the 1980s. 27 July 2023 9:32 AM
MANDY WIENER: We must applaud (and protect) the eyewitness who did not look away The motorist who filmed VIP protection officers meting out abuse is being threatened, but she/he deserves a national order. 27 July 2023 7:01 AM
Online returns: 'Opportunity for e-tailers to build loyalty by making it easy' Bruce Whitfield talks online shopping and reverse logistics with Natalie Schooling, CEO of customer experience specialists nlighte... 20 July 2023 9:55 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Technology

It's time to adopt solar as your backup power solution

* 26 July 2023 1:15 PM
by Kopano Mohlala
Tags:
Solar power
Green energy
Solar City
eskom loadshedding

A new initiative by ACDC Dynamics enables businesses and individuals to embrace renewable energy solutions.
this-content-is-sponsored-by-messe-frankfurt-south-africa-1png

In times of economic challenges, innovative solutions often emerge. For instance, during the Covid-19 pandemic, many businesses ventured into the procurement of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) and began selling and producing face masks and hand sanitisers.

In a similar way, ACDC Dynamics has recognized the challenges that local businesses face due to load-shedding and have launched an initiative to support small to medium enterprises. Through their Your Power Partner program, ACDC Dynamics aims to empower individuals and businesses to embrace renewable energy, advocating how it makes sense in the current economic circumstances.

Listen to the interview between Leon van Tonder and Avinash Sivapershad from ACDC Dynamics and 702's Relebogile Mabotja below:

We have been around for 40 years. We have done our research, tried different products and made sure it works for individuals out there.

Leon van Tonder, Sales Manager - ACDC Dynamics

One common misconception is that installing a solar energy system in the home is a costly endeavor. Prior to providing a quote, the company conducts a site inspection to determine the appropriate system size required for your home or business - ensuring what you get is what you need.

And while the costs for new solar installations can appear significant, ACDC Dynamics offer financing options with flexible payment packages over 36, 48 or 60 months, to soften the financial impact. Considering the disruption caused by load-shedding, many have made their peace with the cost in favour of a reliable back-up system.

Solar energy performs best in clear, sunny conditions and can still produce some power in poor weather conditions. In such cases, solar batteries may run out of power. Thankfully, ACDC Dynamics system ensures that your connection to the grid remains intact for backup power usage. Additionally, the size of solar panels and storage batteries may pose spatial constraints on certain roofs, limiting the amount of power that can be harvested.

It's more the UV rays that you count on to charge your batteries, that you will use to operate during load-shedding hours.

Avinash Sivapershad, Solar Specialist - ACDC Dynamics

Despite Eskom's efforts to reduce load-shedding wherever possible, the continued use of solar power will ultimately save a business or household money. For more information visit the ACDC Dynamics website.




* 26 July 2023 1:15 PM
by Kopano Mohlala
Tags:
Solar power
Green energy
Solar City
eskom loadshedding

More from Technology

© Cathy Yeulet/123rf.com

To code or not to code: This is why you should consider coding

18 April 2023 11:42 AM

There is a misconception that coding is only aimed at a specific generation or economic class, when it can in fact help everyone, no matter your age or where you come from.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© whitestar1955/123rf.com

Drivers urged to get latest technology tracking devices on their vehicles

9 December 2022 1:38 PM

In August, Stats SA released 2021/22 crime statistics and cited that 42,000 households have experienced motor vehicle theft.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

'EFF has enhanced checks and balances of our political system' - UDM's Holomisa

Politics Local

ANC Veterans League against party going into coalitions as 2024 approaches

Politics Local

Ukrainian association protests against staging of Russian ballet Swan Lake

Local

EWN Highlights

'EFF has enhanced checks and balances of our political system' - UDM's Holomisa

29 July 2023 6:15 PM

ANC Veterans League against party going into coalitions as 2024 approaches

29 July 2023 6:09 PM

Ukrainian association protests against staging of Russian ballet Swan Lake

29 July 2023 5:40 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA