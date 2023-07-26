It's time to adopt solar as your backup power solution





In times of economic challenges, innovative solutions often emerge. For instance, during the Covid-19 pandemic, many businesses ventured into the procurement of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) and began selling and producing face masks and hand sanitisers.

In a similar way, ACDC Dynamics has recognized the challenges that local businesses face due to load-shedding and have launched an initiative to support small to medium enterprises. Through their Your Power Partner program, ACDC Dynamics aims to empower individuals and businesses to embrace renewable energy, advocating how it makes sense in the current economic circumstances.

Listen to the interview between Leon van Tonder and Avinash Sivapershad from ACDC Dynamics and 702's Relebogile Mabotja below:

We have been around for 40 years. We have done our research, tried different products and made sure it works for individuals out there. Leon van Tonder, Sales Manager - ACDC Dynamics

One common misconception is that installing a solar energy system in the home is a costly endeavor. Prior to providing a quote, the company conducts a site inspection to determine the appropriate system size required for your home or business - ensuring what you get is what you need.

And while the costs for new solar installations can appear significant, ACDC Dynamics offer financing options with flexible payment packages over 36, 48 or 60 months, to soften the financial impact. Considering the disruption caused by load-shedding, many have made their peace with the cost in favour of a reliable back-up system.

Solar energy performs best in clear, sunny conditions and can still produce some power in poor weather conditions. In such cases, solar batteries may run out of power. Thankfully, ACDC Dynamics system ensures that your connection to the grid remains intact for backup power usage. Additionally, the size of solar panels and storage batteries may pose spatial constraints on certain roofs, limiting the amount of power that can be harvested.

It's more the UV rays that you count on to charge your batteries, that you will use to operate during load-shedding hours. Avinash Sivapershad, Solar Specialist - ACDC Dynamics

Despite Eskom's efforts to reduce load-shedding wherever possible, the continued use of solar power will ultimately save a business or household money. For more information visit the ACDC Dynamics website.