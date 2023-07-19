Derek Watts will not be returning to 'Carte Blanche' after 35 years
Derek Watts has called it quits on his time at _Carte Blanche _as he continues to battle cancer.
The beloved television presenter confirmed to Rapport that he wouldn’t be returning to the Sunday night show after 35 years.
"A while back, we did have a discussion about it that this would have been my last year anyway… 35 is a good number,” he says.
Watts was diagnosed with skin cancer last year, which has since spread to his lungs.
He continued to present on Carte Blanche up until March, when a sepsis infection complicated his treatment, forcing him to take a step back from the cameras.
The last update on Watts’ health was shared through a pre-recorded video message in June.
At the time he was confident he would make a return to the show.
However, according to reports, Watts must now be connected to an oxygen machine due to decreased lung capacity.
His chemotherapy has also been put on pause to prevent a flare-up of the sepsis.
Regardless, in true Derek Watts nature, he remains positive.
“From my first day with cancer, I've stayed optimistic because that's who I am. That hasn't changed."
This article first appeared on 947 : Derek Watts will not be returning to 'Carte Blanche' after 35 years
Source : https://twitter.com/carteblanchetv/status/1667956109666144259
