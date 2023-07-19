



Clement Manyathela interviews Advocate Pikkie Greeff, National Secretary at South African National Defence Union (SANDU).

According to the South African government, the primary role of the South African National Defence Force (SANDF) is to defend the country against external military aggression.

When they are deployed it comes at a cost, both internationally and locally, but how much does it actually cost?

And where exactly does the money go?

RELATED: SANDF at Sona: A waste of money or an important part of the ceremony?

SANDF members on parade during a dress rehearsal for the 2022 State of the Nation Address at City Hall on 9 February 2022. Picture: @ParliamentofRSA/Twitter

RELATED: SANDF budget unlikely to get bigger, needs a mindset shift - analyst

The budget structure is comprised of personnel, logistical, communication and operational costs, in addition to the salaries of the personnel.

Additionally, each soldier receives an allowance separate to their salaries which would cover food or transport costs for example.

Greeff says that due to the cost of deployment, short notice and lack of budget from the Defence Force, members that are deployed endure "harsh" circumstances during their time out on the field.

Naturally, this has an impact on the soldiers, and while it shouldn't be normalised, Greeff says that they've been able to maintain a baseline of survival.

There's a daily allowance that one is entitled to for the mere fact that you are being deployed. Advocate Pikkie Greeff, National Secretary – South African National Defence Union

It's really concerning that we keep on piling operations onto our Defence Force, when in fact some of these operations should've been conducted by the South African Police Services. Advocate Pikkie Greeff, National Secretary – South African National Defence Union

Scroll up to listen to the full interview.

This article first appeared on CapeTalk : [LISTEN] Deploying the SANDF is expensive – where does the money go?