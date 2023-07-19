Do you know the difference between a service plan and a maintenance plan?
Hulisani Ravele is joined by motoring journalist, Motlatsi Kekana looking at the difference between a service plan and a maintenance plan, the pros and cons and all that a car owner needs to know to keep their car in good condition.
Every vehicle owner knows the importance of keeping their wheels in tip top shape.
But keeping you car running well isn't cheap, which is why many of us chose to opt for service or maintenance plans.
But do you really know the difference between the two? No? No fear, motoring journalist Motlatsi Kekana has got you 'covered':
Service plan:
This is a plan that will cover the cost of your regular scheduled services - and these servies are determined by the manufacturer.Motlatsi Kekana, Motoring journalist
This would typically include your oil changes, your spark plugs, your cam belts, your break fluids and so forth...Motlatsi Kekana, Motoring journalist
Maintenance plan:
A maintenance plan, on the other hand, covers all of the above and more.
It's more comprehensive, says Kekana, but also more costly:
This includes your mechanical break downs, your wear and tear stuff. Your gear box, your suspension, your break pads and discs.Motlatsi Kekana, Motoring journalist
Which should you get?
So how do you know which plan you should opt for? Kekana says it depends largely on the value of your vehicle.
If you're not buying an expensive car, you don't really need something as comprehensive as a maintenance plan.Motlatsi Kekana, Motoring journalist
For people buying more luxury vehicles then its a must for them to have a maintenance plan for peace of mind.Motlatsi Kekana, Motoring journalist
RELATED:How much money do you need to buy a car in South Africa? Too much!
