Gold medals and world records: Team SA shines at World Para Athletics Champs
Team South Africa has made Mzansi proud after achieving phenomenal success at this year’s World Para Athletics Championships in Paris, France.
The team not only secured four medals but also broke several continental and world records.
Mpumelelo Mhlongo secured the men’s T44 100-metre gold.
🥇🇿🇦 Mpumelelo Mhlongo clinches the GOLD medal in the T44 100m race at the World Para Athletics Championships! 🌟💥 Congratulations, Mpumelelo, on this remarkable triumph! 🇿🇦🏅 #ForMyCountry#TeamSA#Paris2023 pic.twitter.com/WiRat5I6Zs' Team South Africa (@TeamSA2024) July 12, 2023
Louzanne Coetzee took home the silver in the women’s T11 1500-metre event.
🥈🇿🇦 What a phenomenal achievement! Louzanne Coetzee has claimed the SILVER medal in the T11 1500m event at the World Para Athletics Championships in Paris! Congratulations on this well-deserved success! 🇿🇦❤️👏#ForMyCountry#TeamSA pic.twitter.com/Tmqexg8Cps' Team South Africa (@TeamSA2024) July 10, 2023
Kerwin Noemdo earned a bronze medal on the men’s F46 shot put.
🌟 #TeamSA Day 7 results:' Team South Africa (@TeamSA2024) July 15, 2023
🥉 Kerwin Noemdo - Claims the BRONZE medal
💪 Juane le Roux - Achieves a phenomenal 5th position, setting a new AFRICAN RECORD at 10:47.
⚡ Mpumelelo Mhlongo - 7th position.
🇿🇦🏅💪 #ForMyCountry#Paris2023 pic.twitter.com/7rvDR7dBsE
Simone Kruger not only scored a gold medal for the women’s F38 discuss, but she also broke the world record for the event.
That moment when it is confirmed that you are a World Champion.#ForMyCountry#Paris2023 pic.twitter.com/q6ZWoy4xxD' Team South Africa (@TeamSA2024) July 17, 2023
Several athletes also broke continental records:
· Puseletso Mabote in the men’s T63 100-metre final
· Juane le Roux in the F46 women’s shot put
· Tezna Abrahams in the T64 women’s long jump
· Sheryl James in the T37 women’s 400-metres
As this event will carry many athletes through to the Paris Paralympic qualifiers, this is a major win for South Africa.
Go Team SA!
This article first appeared on 947 : Gold medals and world records: Team SA shines at World Para Athletics Champs
Source : https://www.facebook.com/SouthAfricanSportAssociationForPhysicallyDisabled/videos/1593829104471696/
More from Lifestyle
What happens when salesperson doesn't disclose accident history of a used car?
Wendy Knowler relates the horror story of a long-time client who was misled about her latest purchase by a branded dealership.Read More
'Fastvertising': Did you see maize meal brand credit itself for Jozi snow?
Iconic local brand Iwisa whipped up a quick and 'cool' response to the recent Joburg snowfall, taking advantage of the #jozisnow hashtag.Read More
'While legality around tandem paragliding is unclear, it needs to be regulated'
Following an accident in 2004, the Supreme Court of Appeal agreed that the act of tandem paragliding was illegal.Read More
[WATCH] Country music star Lambert slammed for calling out fans taking a selfie
An irked Miranda Lambert said her fans were worried about taking selfies when they should be listening to her music.Read More
[LISTEN] 'In this day and age, why do I need to warm up my car before driving?'
Is there a science behind 'warming up our cars' or has it become a subconscious habit?Read More
[LISTEN] Exciting updates from the Volkswagen factory in Kariega
Volkswagen recently hosted a media event, and spoke about exciting environmental and production updates we could be seeing soon.Read More
‘Binnelanders’ confirms actor Bradley Olivier is ‘on life support’
‘Binnelanders’ actor Bradley Olivier is not dead and is in hospital on life support, it has been confirmed.Read More
Do you know the difference between a service plan and a maintenance plan?
Whether buying new or used, getting some sort of cover to help with vehicle maintenance costs is advised by car experts.Read More
Environmental contaminants could be a factor in male fertility crisis
Men worldwide are experiencing a worrying trend of decreased sperm count and quality.Read More