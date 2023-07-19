Streaming issues? Report here
702 Breakfast with Bongani Bingwa
06:00 - 09:00
702 Breakfast with Bongani Bingwa
06:00 - 09:00
Gold medals and world records: Team SA shines at World Para Athletics Champs

19 July 2023 12:45 PM
by Chanté Ho Hip
Tags:
World Para Athletics Championships

Team SA made us proud at this year's World Para Athletics Championships.

Team South Africa has made Mzansi proud after achieving phenomenal success at this year’s World Para Athletics Championships in Paris, France.

The team not only secured four medals but also broke several continental and world records.

Mpumelelo Mhlongo secured the men’s T44 100-metre gold.

Louzanne Coetzee took home the silver in the women’s T11 1500-metre event.

Kerwin Noemdo earned a bronze medal on the men’s F46 shot put.

Simone Kruger not only scored a gold medal for the women’s F38 discuss, but she also broke the world record for the event.

Several athletes also broke continental records:

· Puseletso Mabote in the men’s T63 100-metre final

· Juane le Roux in the F46 women’s shot put

· Tezna Abrahams in the T64 women’s long jump

· Sheryl James in the T37 women’s 400-metres

As this event will carry many athletes through to the Paris Paralympic qualifiers, this is a major win for South Africa.

Go Team SA!


This article first appeared on 947 : Gold medals and world records: Team SA shines at World Para Athletics Champs




