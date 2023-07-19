[WATCH] Country music star Lambert slammed for calling out fans taking a selfie
Jonathan "Khabazela" Fairbairn shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.
Miranda Lambert has been slammed for calling out fans for selfies during her concert.
Fans are angry that Lambert paused her performance and called out a group of fans taking a selfie at her Las Vegas concert.
Hindustan Times reports that fans walked out of the concert after calling out a group of selfie-taking fans.
Justified or unwarranted? Fans of Miranda Lambert are split after the country singer paused her show mid-song to chastise a group of women in the audience for taking a selfie. pic.twitter.com/VUPNcFPwsZ' NowThis (@nowthisnews) July 18, 2023
