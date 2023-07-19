Streaming issues? Report here
702 Breakfast with Bongani Bingwa
06:00 - 09:00
Kenyan 'starvation cult' death toll now at more than 400

19 July 2023 1:13 PM
by Keely Goodall
Tags:
Starvation
mass starvation

More than 400 people have died as a result of a "starvation cult" in Kenya.

Bongani Bingwa speaks with Crystal Orderson, Africa Correspondent (Skip to 03:39)

A Kenyan cult reportedly practiced starvation in order to "meet Jesus Christ in the afterlife".

Those cult followers were told by pastor Mackenzie that they should starve to death and they will reach heaven.

Crystal Orderson, Africa Correspondent

The cult is being investigated and authorities have recently discovered twelve more bodies, bringing the death toll to 403.

Orderson says that investigators are still searching a forest outside of Mombasa for bodies.

They just don’t know how many people actually died there.

Crystal Orderson, Africa Correspondent
Kenyan flag. (Pixabay)
Kenyan flag. (Pixabay)

Mackenzie, the cult leader, was a former taxi driver and is currently in police custody.

He is reportedly facing charges of terrorism and genocide related charges.

Listen to the interview above for more.




