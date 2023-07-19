[LISTEN] The Good Party will NOT be joining the DA's 'problematic' moonshot pact
Clarence Ford interviews Brett Herron, Secretary-general of the Good Party.
The lucky seven that have pledged their allegiance to the Democratic Alliance's moonshot pact are gearing up to stand as a united front to unseat the ANC.
The seven parties include the Democratic Alliance, Inkatha Freedom Party, Freedom Front Plus, ActionSA, National Freedom Party, United Independent Movement and Spectrum National Party.
The Good Party on the other hand, will not be joining the 'problematic' pact.
Herron says that the pact is based on the common dislike of the ANC, whereas any pre-election pact should be based on common values and common objectives.
He adds that The Good Party's visions and policies differ from those that have signed up to the moonshot pact, as their focus is addressing "unfinished" business prior to 1994 through transformation policies.
The goals for the party within the next year is to grow the party substantially, and if this requires a collation provincially or nationally, it will be considered.
Let's be frank, we were not invited to join this ill-fated mission to the moon, but if we had been invited we wouldn't be jumping onboard.Brett Herron, Secretary-general – Good Party
A lot about the moonshot is problematic.Brett Herron, Secretary-general – Good Party
The Good Party doesn't hate any party.Brett Herron, Secretary-general – Good Party
Right now we want to grow the voice for those who believe that there's still unfinished business from pre-1994.Brett Herron, Secretary-general – Good Party
We have absolutely no agreement with them [ANC].Brett Herron, Secretary-general – Good Party
